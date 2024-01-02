BOARDS OF MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL AND HERSHEY TRUST COMPANY ANNOUNCE NEWLY ELECTED CHAIRMAN

Kraus is the first female MHS graduate to serve in this position. She was elected to the MHS and HTC Boards in 2018 and most recently served as Vice Chairman, a position to which she was appointed in 2020. In addition, she is one of three representatives from the MHS and HTC Boards to serve as a member of The Hershey Company Board of Directors and sits on the M.S. Hershey Foundation Board of Managers.

"Reflecting on the nearly eight years I spent as a student at MHS, what stands out is the gratitude I feel for the gift of education and family that I—and so many others—were provided," said Kraus. "It is both a privilege and a significant responsibility to serve the organization that I credit for changing my life. I could not be more enthusiastic about using my skills, knowledge, and experiences to enhance the school and the Hersheys' legacy."

Kraus has more than 25 years of experience and leadership in finance, strategy, corporate development, and board governance. She is a Certified Public Accountant and is currently the chief financial officer at Wedgewood Pharmacy.

In her time at MHS, Kraus was valedictorian and later a recipient of the school's Alumni Career Achievement Award.

"Maria is an exceptional leader with the ability to inspire others to excel," said Diane Koken, outgoing Chairman. "She has a clear vision for the future of MHS and HTC and will be diligent in safeguarding the assets on behalf of Milton Hershey School. Above all, she is enthusiastic about furthering the mission of MHS and serving as a role model for future generations of students."

About Milton Hershey School

Milton Hershey School is one of the world's best private schools, where qualifying pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students live on campus and receive an exceptional education with top-tier classes and facilities—with all costs covered through the trust left by founders Milton and Catherine Hershey. Since 1909, MHS has achieved its mission of breaking the cycle of poverty. For more information, visit mhskids.org.

About Hershey Trust Company

Founded in 1905 by Milton S. Hershey, Hershey Trust Company is a Pennsylvania-chartered trust company that serves as Trustee of, and investment advisor to, the Milton Hershey School Trust, the M.S. Hershey Foundation, and the Hershey Cemetery Perpetual Care Trust. By providing top-tier trust and investment management services, Hershey Trust Company helps these trusts, and the organizations they support, achieve their long-term goals in advancing the legacy and vision of Milton and Catherine Hershey in perpetuity. For more information, visit hersheytrust.com.

SOURCE Milton Hershey School