Boardwalk Completes Acquisition of Spire Marketing; Announces New Name, Boardwalk Continuum Marketing

HOUSTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardwalk Pipelines, LP, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Spire Marketing Inc., a gas marketing business formerly owned by Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR). The business will operate under the name Boardwalk Continuum Marketing, LLC, reflecting its expanded role within Boardwalk's integrated natural gas platform.

The acquisition is expected to expand Boardwalk's overall footprint and broaden its reach into growing end-use markets, including LNG exports and gas-fired power generation. Combined with Boardwalk's pipeline and storage assets, this new platform is designed to create new opportunities for bundled supply, transportation and storage solutions to advance long‑term growth.

The Boardwalk Continuum name symbolizes the continuous flow that characterizes an integrated natural gas platform: supply, demand, transportation, storage and marketing. It also reflects the ongoing partnership between the team and customers that Spire Marketing has built over time, whose work continues within Boardwalk with expanded reach across the value chain.

"Our future will be defined not just by the assets we own, but by how effectively we deliver a broad array of solutions to customers across the value chain," said Scott Hallam, president and chief executive officer of Boardwalk Pipelines. "Boardwalk Continuum Marketing strengthens our ability to offer differentiated, market-responsive services that help customers navigate an increasingly complex energy landscape."

Pat Strange, who served as president of Spire Marketing, will continue to lead the organization as president of Boardwalk Continuum Marketing.

"We are looking forward to beginning this next chapter as Boardwalk Continuum Marketing," said Strange. "Boardwalk's vision recognizes the critical role of marketing and trading capabilities in today's energy market. Our customers can expect continuity of service, a seamless transition, and the added benefits of being part of a highly integrated natural gas platform."

Boardwalk Continuum Marketing is a North American Natural Gas marketer that focuses on the purchase and delivery of natural gas to its customers, including producers, midstream operators, pipelines, storage operators, load-serving entities, large industrials and selected retail accounts. As part of Boardwalk's natural gas platform and coupled with its existing network of storage and transportation capacity, Boardwalk Continuum has the necessary scale, market presence, and commercial capabilities to support customers across the natural gas value chain. Please visit www.bwcontinuum.com for more information.

Barclays served as financial advisor, and Gable Gotwals served as legal counsel to Boardwalk in connection with the transaction.

For media inquiries, please contact Boardwalk Public Relations: [email protected].

About Boardwalk Pipelines, LP

Boardwalk Pipelines, LP ("Boardwalk") delivers reliable energy by connecting natural gas supply with the markets and communities that depend on it. Through an integrated network of interstate and intrastate pipelines and underground storage assets, Boardwalk supports energy reliability, market connectivity, and long-term value creation across the United States, including the Gulf Coast, Midwest, and Southeast. Boardwalk is committed to operating safely, reliably, and responsibly while evolving its capabilities to better serve customers in a dynamic and increasingly complex energy market. Learn more at bwpipelines.com.

About Spire Inc.

At Spire (NYSE: SR), our vision is to deliver a stronger energy future as an industry-leading natural gas provider. We safely and reliably serve the natural gas needs of close to two million homes and businesses through gas utilities in Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee, making us one of the largest publicly traded natural gas companies in the country. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure and driving continuous improvement. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. For a discussion of risk factors and other important disclosures, see Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP's annual and quarterly reports and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these statements to reflect any change in our expectations or beliefs or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based.

SOURCE Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP