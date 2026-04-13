Boardwalk Pipelines Relocates Corporate Headquarters to Support Growth

HOUSTON, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardwalk Pipelines, LP ("Boardwalk") today announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters to 990 Town and Country Blvd. in West Houston, near the Energy Corridor. The move is expected to be completed by fall 2026.

Supporting a growing business

Demand for natural gas and natural gas liquids infrastructure has accelerated, driven by power generation, LNG exports and emerging markets. The scale and complexity of Boardwalk's work have expanded with it. The new headquarters provides the space, technology and collaborative environment the company's workforce needs.

Approximately 350 employees, including Boardwalk's executive leadership team, will transition to the new location. The company is expected to occupy four floors of the 15-story building. The 145,000 square foot space features updated workplace technology, expanded collaboration areas, and larger conference and meeting spaces to support cross-functional teamwork.

"When people walk into our new headquarters, they will immediately feel the difference," said Helena Fyda, senior vice president and chief human resources and communications officer. "This space reflects how our teams work today, with more room to collaborate and technology that enables them to work more effectively. It brings together our physical and digital culture and supports our ability to attract and retain top talent."

Positioned for the future

Located in the heart of West Houston, the new headquarters positions Boardwalk closer to many of its customers, partners and industry peers. This proximity supports Boardwalk's ability to collaborate externally while enhancing its employees' day-to-day experience.

"Relocating our headquarters reflects where Boardwalk is headed," said Scott Hallam, president and chief executive officer of Boardwalk Pipelines. "We have outgrown where we have been. Our aims are greater as we enable larger teams to meet more complex customer challenges than we faced five years ago. This move positions our people in an environment designed to help them succeed."

As America's energy needs evolve, Boardwalk remains focused on what it does best: delivering energy safely and reliably to the markets and communities that depend on it. The new headquarters location represents a continued investment in the people, capabilities and culture that make that work possible.

Contact:

Boardwalk Public Relations

[email protected]

About Boardwalk Pipelines, LP

Boardwalk Pipelines, LP ("Boardwalk") delivers reliable energy by connecting natural gas supply with the markets and communities that depend on it. Through an integrated network of interstate and intrastate pipelines and underground storage assets, Boardwalk supports energy reliability, market connectivity and long-term value creation across the United States, including the Gulf Coast, Midwest and Southeast. Boardwalk is committed to operating safely, reliably and responsibly while evolving its capabilities to better serve customers in a dynamic and increasingly complex energy market. Learn more at bwpipelines.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. For a discussion of risk factors and other important disclosures, see Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP's annual and quarterly reports and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these statements to reflect any change in our expectations or beliefs or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based.

SOURCE Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP