Boardwalk Makes Final Investment Decision on Gulf South Pipeline Company, LLC's Kosci Junction Pipeline Project

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardwalk Pipelines, LP's Board of Directors is announcing that it has made a final investment decision approving Gulf South Pipeline Company, LLC's (Gulf South) 1.16 Bcf/d Kosciusko Junction pipeline project (Kosci Junction Project).

The Kosci Junction Project will consist of building approximately 110 miles of 36-inch pipeline and compression. The project is supported by a 20-year agreement with an anchor customer, and Gulf South is currently in negotiations with customers for the remaining capacity, which could be as large as 1.58 Bcf/d. The Kosci Junction Project is designed to connect supply from the Haynesville, Utica/Marcellus, and Fayetteville basins to markets in the southeast United States that are tied into Gulf South's existing system or served through new and existing pipeline interconnects.

This project represents a significant investment by Boardwalk to meet the growing demand for electric generation in Mississippi and the Southeast. Boardwalk President and CEO Scott Hallam stated, "The Kosci Junction Project provides a critical artery of gas supply needed to support the growth of data centers and industrial demand that is fueling the economic development of our country."

Gulf South intends to file to enter the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) pre-filing process in the first quarter of 2025 and file its FERC certificate application as early as the third quarter of 2025 with a target in-service date of the first half of 2029.

