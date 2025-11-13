Boardwalk Prices $550.0 Million Offering of Senior Notes

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Boardwalk Pipelines, LP ("Boardwalk"), has priced a public offering of $550.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.375% senior notes due 2036. Boardwalk expects the offering to close on November 24, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Boardwalk intends to use the net proceeds of approximately $543.8 million from this offering (after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses) to retire the outstanding $550.0 million aggregate principal amount of the 5.95% notes due 2026 of Boardwalk at or prior to maturity.

Barclays, Citigroup, MUFG, Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Regions Securities LLC, SMBC, Truist Securities and U.S. Bank are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Comerica is acting as co-manager for the offering.

The offering is being made only through the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus, which is part of an effective shelf registration statement previously filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of these documents may be obtained by contacting:

Barclays Capital Inc.

c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions

1155 Long Island Avenue

Edgewood, NY 11717

Telephone: (888) 603-5847

[email protected]

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions

1155 Long Island Avenue

Edgewood, NY 11717

Telephone: (800) 831-9146

E-mail: [email protected]

MUFG Securities Americas Inc.

Attn: Capital Markets Group

1221 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Telephone: (877) 649-6848

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Attention: WFS Customer Service

608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000

Minneapolis, MN 55402,

Telephone: (800) 645-3751

E-mail: [email protected]

You may also obtain these documents for free when they are available by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP operates in the midstream portion of the natural gas and natural gas liquids, olefins and other hydrocarbons industry, providing transportation and storage services for those commodities. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP also provides ethane supply and transportation services for industrial customers in Louisiana and Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to expectations, plans or prospects for the Company and its subsidiaries, including those relating to closing of the offering and use of proceeds therefrom. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include market conditions and other factors beyond the Company's control and the risk factors and other cautionary statements discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Investor Contacts:

Brian Madonia

Investor Relations

(866) 913-2122

[email protected]

