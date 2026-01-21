Boardwalk Positions for the Next Era of U.S. Natural Gas Storage Growth

Petal Open Season Launches as Company Highlights Expansion Potential Across Its Premier Storage Portfolio

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf South Pipeline Company, a subsidiary of Boardwalk Pipelines, today announced the launch of an open season for new firm natural gas storage capacity at its flagship Petal Gas Storage complex. This announcement highlights Boardwalk's leading storage footprint and outlines a bold vision to meet the nation's accelerating need for flexible, reliable, high‑deliverability natural gas storage.

Boardwalk operates one of the most strategically located and operationally resilient storage portfolios in the United States with 200 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of working gas capacity across multiple market‑critical assets. This storage system plays a central role in balancing supply and demand, supporting LNG export growth, enabling power‑sector reliability and giving customers the flexibility required in today's increasingly dynamic energy landscape.

A Market Demanding More Storage

Volatility in production, rising LNG export commitments and the power sector's growing dependence on natural gas have created a renewed national focus on storage. Seasonal swings are sharper, intraday balancing needs are more pronounced, and customers are seeking storage solutions that offer both speed and scale.

"Storage is no longer a background service. It is becoming the backbone of reliability," said Scott Hallam, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Boardwalk is well-positioned to meet this moment with assets that can expand, respond and deliver."

Petal Open Season: High‑Deliverability Capacity in a Critical Corridor

The newly announced open season at Petal Gas Storage offers shippers access to one of the most responsive, high‑performance salt‑dome storage facilities in North America. Located at the crossroads of Gulf Coast supply and premium Southeast and LNG markets, Petal provides strong injection and withdrawal capabilities, direct pipeline connectivity and proven operational excellence.

The expansion project is supported by two anchor shippers and reflects strong customer interest and growing market demand for flexible storage services that can support power‑generation swings and commercial optimization strategies.

Expansion-Ready: Choctaw and Midland Storage Complex

In addition to the Petal open season, Boardwalk is highlighting significant expansion potential across two cornerstone assets:

Choctaw Storage (Boardwalk Storage Company) — A premier salt‑dome facility with the geological capability to support additional cavern development. Choctaw's location and deliverability profile make it well-suited for incremental storage capacity that can serve industrial loads, power markets and Gulf Coast infrastructure growth.





— A premier salt‑dome facility with the geological capability to support additional cavern development. Choctaw's location and deliverability profile make it well-suited for incremental storage capacity that can serve industrial loads, power markets and Gulf Coast infrastructure growth. Midland Storage Complex (Texas Gas Transmission) — A strategically located reservoir‑based storage asset with room for expansion to meet rising Midwest and Southeast balancing needs. The Midland complex provides system stability and market optionality across one of the most interconnected pipeline networks in the region.

Together, these expansion‑ready assets position Boardwalk to respond quickly and efficiently to customer demand while strengthening the reliability of the broader natural gas ecosystem.

A Platform Built for Growth

Boardwalk's integrated pipeline and storage network provides extensive connectivity from key producing basins to major demand centers, LNG terminals and power markets. With a proven track record of safe operations, disciplined investment, and customer‑focused service, the company is poised to contribute significantly to the next wave of U.S. storage development.

"Boardwalk's storage platform is built for the future," said Steven Tramonte, Chief Commercial Officer. "As markets evolve, we are ready to expand, innovate and deliver the services our customers need to thrive."

Open Season Details

Parties interested in participating in the Petal open season or learning more about Boardwalk's storage expansion opportunities should contact their Boardwalk account representative or visit www.bwpipelines.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Boardwalk Public Relations: [email protected].

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. For a discussion of risk factors and other important disclosures related to growth projects, see Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP's annual and quarterly reports and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these statements to reflect any change in our expectations or beliefs or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based.

