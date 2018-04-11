HOUSTON, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE: BWP) will report its first quarter 2018 earnings on Monday, April 30, 2018. A conference call for analysts and investors will begin at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by Boardwalk's Chief Executive Officer, Stan Horton, and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Jamie Buskill. Boardwalk will issue its earnings news release before the market opens on Monday, April 30, 2018.
The news release and a live webcast will be available online at the Boardwalk website (www.bwpmlp.com). Please go to the website at least 10 minutes before the event begins to register and to download and install any necessary audio software. Those interested in participating in the question and answer session of the conference call should dial (855) 793-3255 for callers in the U.S. or (631) 485-4925 for callers outside the U.S. The Conference ID for the call is 4269513. Following the call, an online replay will be available on Boardwalk's website.
About Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP
Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE: BWP) is a midstream master limited partnership that primarily transports and stores natural gas and liquids for its customers. Additional information about the Partnership can be found on its website at www.bwpmlp.com.
CONTACT:
Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP
Molly Ladd Whitaker, 866-913-2122
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
IR@bwpmlp.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boardwalk-to-release-first-quarter-2018-results-on-april-30-2018-300627734.html
SOURCE Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP
