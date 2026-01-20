Boar's Head® Launches Greek Yogurt Dessert Dips, Bringing a Fresh Take on Snacking

Three dessert-inspired flavors invite snack lovers to dip, share, and celebrate with a wholesome way to indulge smarter

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boar's Head Brand ®, one of the nation's leading providers of fine-crafted delicatessen foods, is reimagining sweet snacking with the debut of its new Greek Yogurt Dessert Dip Collection. The launch introduces three dessert-inspired flavors that bring a modern twist to mindful indulgence: Key Lime, Cinnamon Churro, and Chocolate Espresso.

Boar's Head Greek Yogurt Dessert Dips

While Boar's Head is best known for its premium meats and cheeses, the introduction of these Greek yogurt-based dessert dips represent the brand's continued evolution, extending its legacy of craftsmanship and culinary innovation into a new category within the deli.

Blending indulgence with intention, the dips combine premium, dessert-inspired ingredients and creamy, wholesome Greek yogurt for a unique balance of richness and refreshment. A delicious companion to fruit, pretzels, or graham crackers, or to be enjoyed on their own, each dip offers a mindful, crave-worthy experience that feels both familiar and new.

Each flavor brings its own distinct personality to the collection:

Key Lime delivers a bright, creamy essence reminiscent of the classic pie flavor.

delivers a bright, creamy essence reminiscent of the classic pie flavor. Cinnamon Churro captures the nostalgic warmth of cinnamon and sugar in a bakery-style treat.

captures the nostalgic warmth of cinnamon and sugar in a bakery-style treat. Chocolate Espresso combines rich cocoa powder flavor with a bold, sophisticated espresso bean finish.

"We're thrilled to pioneer a new category with our Greek Yogurt Dessert Dips," said Steve Alfris, Director of Product Marketing at Boar's Head Brand ® . "This collection was designed for versatility, to be dipped, shared, paired, or enjoyed by the spoonful. It reflects our commitment to mindful snacking and our passion for bridging innovative, premium-quality options to consumers in new ways."

Guided by the tagline "Better Snacking, Smarter Indulgence," the collection delivers craveable taste with thoughtful details. Crafted with a wholesome base of Greek yogurt, the dips are low fat, gluten-free, contain no artificial colors or flavors, and boast a boost of probiotics for a balance of flavor and function.

This launch expands Boar's Head's growing dessert portfolio, joining fan-favorites like Pumpkin Pie and Dark Chocolate Dessert Hummus. The new Greek Yogurt Dessert Dips are available in the deli area at select retailers nationwide.

To learn more about the Boar's Head Greek Yogurt Dessert Dip Collection and where to find it, visit www.boarshead.com. Be sure to follow Boar's Head on Instagram (@boarshead_official) and TikTok (@boarshead_official) to stay updated on seasonal offerings and brand news.

About Boar's Head Brand ®

Founded in 1905, Boar's Head Brand ® has a deep commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality. What started with just a few products has grown to over 500, ranging from premium delicatessen meats, cheeses, and condiments to an array of Italian and Old World specialties, hummus, snacking, and foodservice items.

SOURCE Boar's Head