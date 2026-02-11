Boar's Head Brand® Offers Industry-Leading Portfolio of Heart-Healthy Deli Meats for American Heart Month

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of American Heart Month, Boar's Head Brand ® , one of the nation's leading providers of fine-crafted delicatessen foods, is reinforcing its nearly three-decade commitment to cardiovascular wellness. As heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S. - claiming approximately 680,000 lives annually* - Boar's Head is proud to highlight its extensive selection of 22 deli meats Heart-Check certified by the American Heart Association®.

Boar’s Head No Salt Added Oven Roasted Turkey Breast

Diet and nutrition, along with exercise, play a key role in preventing heart disease. Boar's Head has a long history of prioritizing wholesome, high-quality foods that fit into a heart-healthy lifestyle. Each of its 22 heart-healthy deli meats bears the American Heart Association's distinctive Heart-Check mark on the front label, making it easy for shoppers to identify reliable, nutritious choices at the service deli or retail deli section of select supermarkets, gourmet stores, and fine delicatessens nationwide.

"At Boar's Head, we believe families should never have to compromise on taste and flavor to maintain a nutritious diet," said Elizabeth Ward, Vice President of Marketing at Boar's Head Brand. "Our 27-year participation in the American Heart Association's Food Certification Program allows us to provide consumers with premium options that meet rigorous standards for sodium, saturated fat, and cholesterol without sacrificing the premium taste they expect from us."

Heart-Healthy Highlights:

To achieve this certification, these extra-lean selections must contain less than 5g of total fat and 95mg of cholesterol per 100g, while adhering to strictly defined sodium limits. Key selections from this portfolio include:

Turkey: No Salt Added Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, 46% Lower Sodium Oven Roasted Turkey Breast + and Ovengold ® Roasted Turkey Breast.

No Salt Added Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, 46% Lower Sodium Oven Roasted Turkey Breast and Ovengold Roasted Turkey Breast. Chicken: EverRoast ® Oven Roasted Chicken Breast, Sweet B's ® Honey Barbecue Glazed Chicken Breast, and Blazing Buffalo ® Style Chicken Breast.

EverRoast Oven Roasted Chicken Breast, Sweet B's Honey Barbecue Glazed Chicken Breast, and Blazing Buffalo Style Chicken Breast. Beef & Pork: Londonport ® Top Round Roast Beef, Uncured Honey Ham, and Old Fashioned Canadian Style Uncured Bacon.

In addition to its heart-healthy initiatives, Boar's Head continues to support community wellness through its longstanding commitment to hunger relief, recently donating approximately 4.1 million servings of high-quality protein to families in need across the country in 2025.

For more information about Boar's Head heart-healthy products, visit https://boarshead.com/products/aha-certified.

About Boar's Head Brand

Founded in 1905, Boar's Head Brand has a deep commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality. What started with just a few products has grown to over 500, ranging from premium delicatessen meats, cheeses, and condiments to an array of Italian and Old World specialties, hummus, snacking, and foodservice items.

*Source: National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, mortality data file, https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/deaths.htm

+46% lower sodium than USDA Data for Deli Cut White Rotisserie Turkey. Sodium Content 360mg per serving compared to 670mg for USDA data for Deli Cut White Rotisserie Turkey.

