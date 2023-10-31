Boart Longyear Releases an Upgraded Surface Roller Latch Head Assembly and Overshot

News provided by

Boart Longyear

31 Oct, 2023, 13:30 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boart Longyear, the world's leading provider of exploration equipment and performance tooling, is announcing the launch of an upgraded Surface Roller Latch Wireline System.

Extending the successful Roller Latch family of wireline tooling, Boart Longyear focused on safety, reliability, and productivity. Since its original release, Roller Latch technology has been adopted by the industry's largest drilling contractors. The newest release of the system improves usability, serviceability, and overall performance.

Boart Longyear has introduced several system improvements. These new features include a new housing that reduces typical drop times by 20% and, up to 60% when paired with W-Wall drill rod. In addition, a new 360º swivel joint enables easier handling, and a new release system eliminates the jar staff. The system improvements continue with a redesigned head, improving core recovery times. This is a surface wireline solution that incorporates dozens of refinements that eliminate spearheads and lifting dogs completely.

"We invented wireline coring, including the outdated spearheads and latches used by our competitors," says Chris Lambert, Global Product Manager at Boart Longyear. "Our patented technology has been in use for a decade, and we've continuously improved the system based on end-user feedback. Our engineers have created a wireline system that completely eclipses every core barrel we've released over the last seventy years."

The Roller Latch family of wireline systems now delivers turnkey solutions for all underground and surface drilling. To learn more, visit www.boartlongyear.com/rollerlatch, or contact your sales representative.

About Boart Longyear

Established in 1890, Boart Longyear is the world's leading provider of drilling services, orebody knowledge technology, and innovative, safe and productivity-driven drilling equipment. With its main focus in mining and exploration activities spanning a wide range of commodities, including copper, gold, nickel, zinc and uranium.

The Global Drilling Services division operates for a diverse mining customer base with drilling methods including diamond coring exploration, reverse circulation, large diameter rotary, and sonic drilling services.

The Global Products division offers sophisticated research and development and holds hundreds of patented designs to manufacture, market, and service reliable drill rigs, innovative drill string products, rugged performance tooling, durable drilling consumables, and quality parts for customers worldwide.

Boart Longyear is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in Sydney, Australia (ASX:BLY).

Contact: James Burris
Product Marketing Manager
Sales & Marketing
+1 801-673-7589
[email protected] 

SOURCE Boart Longyear

Also from this source

Boart Longyear lanza un conjunto mejorado de cabezal de superficie y sobrepaso para superficie Roller Latch.

Boart Longyear, el proveedor líder a nivel mundial de equipos de exploración y herramientas de rendimiento, anuncia el lanzamiento de un sistema...

A Boart Longyear lança um conjunto de cabeça de roller latch para superfícies e overshot atualizados

SALT LAKE CITY, 31 de outubro de 2023 /PRNewswire/-- A Boart Longyear, fornecedora líder mundial de equipamentos de exploração e ferramentas de...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.