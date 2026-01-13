Boats Group Introduces Verified: Showcasing the Brand, Credentials, and Expertise of Dealers and Brokers - Directly on Their Boat Listings

Exclusive to AdvantageSelect Members Across North America and Internationally

MIAMI, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boats Group today announced the launch of Verified, a new branded profile designed to highlight the professionalism, identity, and industry expertise of dealers and brokers directly on their boat listings. Available exclusively to AdvantageSelect members, Verified will be live in January across all Boats Group portals.

Unlike marketplaces that minimize or obscure the businesses behind listings, Boats Group reinforces its commitment to putting dealers and brokers front and center. In a digital world where buyers have more choices and spend more time researching high-value purchases, Verified delivers a brand-forward experience that helps shoppers quickly understand who they are engaging with and why they can trust them.

By placing each dealer's or broker's branding, credentials, and expertise prominently on their boat listing detail pages, Verified supports more informed and confident buyer decisions.

Verified introduces a set of trust-enhancing features directly within the listing experience, including:

Verified badges and visual trust indicators





Prominent company branding within the listing





within the listing Dealer/Broker bios and professional photos to showcase the people behind the business





to showcase the people behind the business Key business details surfaced at the moment of consideration





surfaced at the moment of consideration Association memberships and industry certifications that highlight professional standards and expertise (coming soon)

By highlighting the brand strength and qualifications of trusted marine professionals, Verified provides buyers with the transparency they value, enabling them to distinguish the most reputable dealers and brokers in a crowded digital landscape.

"Verified strengthens the connection between buyers and the professionals behind the listings," said Mike Grabowski, Chief Product Officer at Boats Group. "By placing each dealer's or broker's brand, credentials, and identity at the forefront, we're giving buyers greater confidence and providing our Select members a compelling way to showcase the qualities that set them apart."

Verified will be live across Boats Group portals throughout January and will be available exclusively to Select members.

About Boats Group

Boats Group operates the world's leading online marketplaces for buying and selling boats, including Boat Trader, YachtWorld, and boats.com. With a global audience of millions of boat buyers, we provide data-driven marketing solutions, AI-driven tools, financing services, and industry insights to help OEMs, dealers, and brokers maximize their sales potential.

