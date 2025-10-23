Boats Group's Finance Advantage Surpasses 100 Customers as Dealers Embrace End-to-End Digital Financing

MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boats Group, the global leader in online boat marketplaces and digital solutions for the marine industry, is celebrating a major milestone: 100 dealers and brokers actively using its Finance Advantage program and seeing faster sales and higher profits.

As an optional service included in every membership, Finance Advantage is designed to give Boats Group's marketplace sellers an edge by delivering end-to-end financing and digital closing services – eliminating the need for an in-house finance department. The milestone reflects a wave of adoption from dealers and brokers eager to give buyers a faster, simpler path to boat ownership.

"This milestone is more than a number – it's a clear signal that the industry is evolving," said Rich Stahler, General Manager at Boats Group's Trident Funding. "While some still question whether sellers want financing promoted alongside listings, our customers are showing the results: they're closing more deals, faster, and giving buyers an experience they love. Hitting 100 customers is just the beginning."

Finance Advantage delivers a complete, end-to-end financing and digital closing solution built directly into Boats Group memberships. By offering buyers immediate access to financing, dealers and brokers can streamline the entire process – from application to funding – and close deals faster than ever.

Boat buyers are taking notice. One customer shared:

"We couldn't be happier with our experience. From start to finish, the process of closing on our boat was smooth and professional. They went above and beyond at every step – answering our questions quickly, guiding us through the details with patience, and making sure everything was handled seamlessly. Thanks to their hard work, we're now the proud owners of our dream boat!"

Boats Group designed Finance Advantage to help its customers grow their business. It gives dealers and brokers a ready-to-use financing solution that enhances listings, increases close rates, and creates a better experience for everyone involved.

As Finance Advantage gains momentum, Boats Group continues to prove that success in the marine industry is digital, connected, and built around the buyer. By combining technology, trusted financing, and seamless digital closings, Boats Group and its customers are leading the way.

Dealers and brokers interested in the Boats Group Finance Advantage should contact their account manager to get started.

About Boats Group

Boats Group operates the world's leading online marketplaces for buying and selling boats, including Boat Trader, YachtWorld, and boats.com. With a global audience of millions of boat buyers, we provide data-driven marketing solutions, AI-driven tools, financing services, and industry insights to help OEMs, dealers, and brokers maximize their sales potential.

