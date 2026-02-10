Boats Group to Sponsor NMMA B2B Member Lounge at Miami International Boat Show, Reinforcing Commitment to New Boat Demand and OEM Growth

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boats Group today announced it will serve as the exclusive sponsor of the NMMA B2B Member Lounge at the Miami International Boat Show, reaffirming its commitment to supporting NMMA members and advancing solutions that help boat builders and their dealer networks drive demand for new boats.

As a key gathering for the marine industry, the Miami International Boat Show brings together OEMs, dealers, and industry leaders from across the market. Boats Group is sponsoring the NMMA B2B Member Lounge to support NMMA members and be present with OEMs during an important industry event.

The B2B Member Lounge will be open during the first two days of the show and located on the fourth floor of the Miami Beach Convention Center, in the pre-function area outside the Sunset Ballroom, on the Pride Park side of the venue.

"There is an ongoing conversation in the industry about how and where new boats are being discovered and purchased," said Courtney Chalmers, Chief Brand & Communications Officer at Boats Group. "We believe it's important to ground that conversation in data. Boats Group marketplaces play a meaningful role in driving qualified demand for new inventory, and we're proud to support a space where NMMA members can connect and engage around the future of the industry."

Data from Boats Group marketplaces shows that consumers who submit a lead on a Boats Group site and ultimately purchase a boat are twice as likely to buy new as the industry average. This insight underscores the value Boats Group delivers to boat builders by connecting them with high-intent buyers earlier in the purchase journey and supporting dealer networks as they convert interest into new-boat sales.

Boats Group's marketing solutions are designed specifically to support OEM objectives, helping builders increase visibility for new models, strengthen dealer performance, and make more informed decisions using marketplace-driven insights. As buyer behavior continues to evolve, Boats Group remains focused on ensuring its platforms and solutions align with the needs of manufacturers bringing new products to market.

The lounge's location adjacent to the Sunset Ballroom, home to the Industry Breakfast that attracts more than 700 OEM and industry attendees annually, places it at the center of key industry activity throughout the show. Boats Group looks forward to welcoming NMMA members to the lounge and continuing conversations around how the industry can collectively drive new boat growth.

Through its sponsorship of the NMMA B2B Member Lounge, Boats Group reinforces its role as a committed partner to NMMA and to the boat builders and dealer networks working to grow and strengthen the marine industry.

About Boats Group

Boats Group operates the world's leading online marketplaces for buying and selling boats, including Boat Trader , YachtWorld , and boats.com . With a global audience of millions of boat buyers, Boats Group provides data-driven marketing solutions, AI-driven tools, financing services, and industry insights to help OEMs, dealers, and brokers maximize their sales potential.

Media Contact: Courtney Chalmers

Chief Brand & Communications Officer, Boats Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-877-354-4069

