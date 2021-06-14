Boatsetter Expands Into Global Luxury Yacht Market With Launch Of Boatsetter Lux

Whether traveling abroad or staying local to entertain family or friends, Boatsetter Lux ensures voyages are tailored to customers' every need, offering everything from fully crewed yachts to a quick afternoon sail. Since the initial rollout in January 2021, Boatsetter Lux has already contributed to record growth in Q1 and grew revenue nearly 300%.

"At the onset of the pandemic, we anticipated the return of travel and saw an opportunity to organically grow our mid to high-end luxury experiences in a new venue on the water," said Boatsetter Co-Founder and CEO, Jaclyn Baumgarten. "The launch of Boatsetter Lux allows us to make luxury yachting accessible to a broader audience both in the U.S. and internationally."

The launch follows the success of an ongoing strategic partnership between Boatsetter, Airbnb Lux and Luxury Retreats since 2017, offering exclusive access to Boatsetter yachts for day-long excursions as added experiences to stays in luxury homes or villas.

"In 2019 at Airbnb Luxe, Boatsetter was our most booked partner for additional services around the world. It became second nature to offer a cruise on their vessels as clients often described it as the highlight of their trip. Boatsetter's platform is so easy to use, and their service team is so helpful, that they became an extension of our offering. In a nutshell, it's the perfect match," said Johann Jacquot, Former Business Development, Key Accounts Manager at Airbnb Luxe.

Boatsetter Lux charters are available across the U.S. and globally in key locations including Bahamas, Caribbean, Mexico, Greece, Italy, Turkey, France and Southeast Asia, Rental prices start at $1500 for 40-110ft yachts.

For more information or to book a rental, visit www.boatsetter.com/Lux or call the Boatsetter Lux team at +1 855-908-8200.

About Boatsetter:

Boatsetter , the #1 industry-leading boat rental platform, makes boating affordable and accessible by connecting boat owners and licensed captains to pre-screened, qualified renters. Through its innovative partnership with Geico/BoatUS, Boatsetter is the only peer-to-peer boat rental marketplace in the U.S. which includes insurance for owners, captains, and renters. Boatsetter offers renters and owners access to the largest database of USCG certified captains, making it possible for those with no prior boating experience to enjoy spending time on the water.

Media Contact:

Fiona Parcharidis

[email protected]

elevenelevenpr.co

SOURCE Boatsetter

Related Links

http://www.boatsetter.com/Lux

