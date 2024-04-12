NEW YORK, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) announces the appointment of Suni P. Harford, former President of UBS Asset Management, as the new Board Chair, along with the addition of three distinguished individuals to its Board of Directors: United States Army General Robert B. "Abe" Abrams (Retired); Ralph Andretta, President and CEO, Bread Financial; and Gary Shedlin, Vice Chairman, BlackRock.

Bob Woodruff Foundation Names Suni P. Harford as Board Chair and Welcomes Three Accomplished Leaders to the Board of Directors

"With Suni at the helm as our new Board Chair, supported by the distinguished expertise of General Abrams, Ralph Andretta, and Gary Shedlin, we are set to continue our mission to empower and uplift those who have sacrificed for our nation," said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "Their expertise will be vital to drive our organization's continued growth and impact."

"I look forward to continuing to work with Suni Harford in her new role as BWF Board Chair, and I'm honored to welcome General Abrams, Ralph Andretta, and Gary Shedlin to the Board. In addition to their commitment to our mission, all four individuals bring a record of exemplary leadership, diverse expertise, and passion for excellence. Their qualities and accomplishments will help us continue to build awareness of our work to ensure veterans and service members have what they need to succeed," shared Bob Woodruff, co-founder, Bob Woodruff Foundation.

Suni Harford brings a wealth of expertise in finance and leadership to her new role as Board Chair. As a founding sponsor of BWF's VOWS program, Harford has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the career development, retention, and success of veterans and military spouses in civilian roles. Harford's strategic business acumen and unparalleled dedication to community development make her an exemplary choice to lead the Board of Directors. Harford has served on the Board since 2021.

U.S. Army General Robert B. "Abe" Abrams (Ret.) brings a distinguished military career of over 39 years of service and a deep understanding of the challenges facing service members, veterans, and their loved ones. He led combat troops in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan during multiple combat tours spanning Operation Desert Shield/Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. He commanded at every level from Captain to Four Star General where he led the Army's and DOD's largest formation for over three years, US Army Forces Command, with over 750,000 soldiers and civilians. His final assignment was as the Commander of United Nations Command, the ROK-US Combined Forces, Command and US Forces Korea from 2018-2021. General Abrams will provide invaluable strategic guidance to BWF efforts to support the military community.

Ralph Andretta, president and CEO of Bread Financial, brings a unique perspective on financial inclusion and technology, with more than 25 years of leadership experience at global financial services companies and a record of driving business transformation, operational excellence, and a thriving company culture where "paying it forward" is core to the company's values. He also serves on the board of directors at Nationwide Children's Hospital and the board of trustees at the Women's Sports Foundation. In his role on the BWF Board, Andretta's insights will help the BWF address the evolving financial needs of veterans and their families in an increasingly digital world.

Gary Shedlin, Vice Chairman of BlackRock, joins the Board with a track record of building and strengthening relationships with the firm's key clients and partners by driving investment growth and innovation in the financial sector. He serves as Chairman of the firm's Financial Markets Advisory and Financial Institutions Group businesses. From 2013-23, Mr. Shedlin was BlackRock's Chief Financial Officer and a member of the firm's Global Executive Committee. He previously sat on the Board of Directors of The American Cancer Society and received the St. George National Award for his contributions to the Society's strategic goals. Mr. Shedlin is an outstanding supporter of veterans and is the Executive Sponsor of BlackRock's Veterans & Allies Network.

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has raised awareness about the tough challenges veterans and military families are facing and invested in solutions to help support them in the next chapter of their lives. To date, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has invested over $159 million to ensure that our nation's veterans, service members and their families — those who stood for us — have stable and successful futures. Visit www.BobWoodruffFoundation.org for more information.

