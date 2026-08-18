Boba POPS® Debuts Pop & Go™, the First RTD Cocktail Built Around Alcohol-Filled Popping Boba

New 8% ABV cocktails arrive in a 12 oz punch-through cup — pearls included — turning the brand's signature popping boba from a cocktail add-in into a complete, ready-to-enjoy drink.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifying Spirits, creator of Boba POPS®, the world's first alcohol-filled popping boba, today introduced Pop & Go™, its first ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail line. Available in four flavors bottled at 8% ABV, Pop & Go™ puts the brand's patented popping pearls at the center of the drink rather than on top of it — no mixing, no bartender, no glass required.

Each Pop & Go™ comes in a 12 oz single-serve cup with a collapsible straw, engineered to preserve the ritual that boba drinkers know best: pick a flavor, punch the straw through the top, and take the first sip. The popping pearls remain shelf-stable in the finished cocktail through the company's patented fill process, delivering the brand's signature burst with no chew and no carbonation.

Boba POPS® launched as a way for consumers and bartenders to customize cocktails, spritzers, and low-alc beverages with bursts of flavored spirits, and now reaches more than 6,000 retail doors across 34 states. Pop & Go™ extends that platform into the fastest-growing corner of beverage alcohol, where shoppers increasingly expect a finished cocktail in a single package.

Initial flavors (SRP $19.99 per 4-pack)

Hard Strawberry Lemonade

Hard Blueberry Lemonade

Hard Peach Green Tea

Hard Lychee Black Tea

Each cup contains approximately 275 calories and 29.5 grams of sugar according to average nutritional analysis, lining up with expectations for RTD beverages with higher alcohol contents.

"Boba POPS® has always been about creating a moment, not just a beverage," said Harmon Rozycki, COO of Boba POPS®. "People enjoy visiting their favorite boba shop, choosing a flavor, and the fun of using a boba straw. With Pop & Go™, we're bringing that same interactive experience to the bev-alc space in a way that feels familiar, fun, and uniquely Boba POPS®."

Pop & Go™ is now in test market in Wisconsin, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. Limited online pop-up drops will give consumers in shipping-eligible states early access ahead of a planned national rollout in 2027. Unifying Spirits' new Pittsburgh manufacturing facility, which will open later this year, will house specialized cup-filling and sealing equipment sized to support national distribution.

About Boba POPS®

Boba POPS® (Pearls Of Popping Spirits) are the first and only alcohol-filled popping boba, delivering a sensory-driven way to enjoy spirits. Available in Blueberry, Strawberry, Raspberry, Peach, Lychee, Espresso, Margarita Style, and Piña Colada Style in 50 ml and 375 ml formats, the brand is sold in more than 6,000 retail doors across 34 states, including ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Kroger, and Albertsons. Learn more at bobapops.com.

About Unifying Spirits

Unifying Spirits is an innovation-driven beverage company that develops and scales differentiated products in the spirits industry. Led by a management team with a track record of building and exiting high-value beverage brands, the company pairs patented manufacturing processes with purpose-built U.S. production facilities. Unifying Spirits is the creator and sole producer of Boba POPS®. Learn more at unifyingspirits.com

SOURCE Boba POPS