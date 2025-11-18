Bobby M. Jones Returns to the New Jersey Jackals as Field Manager for 2026 Season

Veteran leader embraces new ownership's vision of community connection and cultural pride.

PATERSON, N.J., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Jackals announce the return of Bobby M. Jones to the organization as Field Manager for the 2026 season. Reinforcing the team's commitment to building a club that reflects the energy, history, and diversity of Paterson, Passaic County and North Jersey.

A New Jersey native and respected baseball veteran, Jones previously led the Jackals in 2022, guiding the team as General Manager during its move to historic Hinchliffe Stadium. His return comes as the organization enters a new era under President and Chairman Baye Adofo-Wilson, whose leadership emphasizes community engagement and cultural celebration.

"I'm honored to return to the team as Manager, to work with Baye and our front office," said Jones. "Their vision—to celebrate Paterson's culture and make the Jackals a source of local pride—is something I genuinely believe in. I will instill in our players that connection to this community every time they take the field."

Jones will lead the team's efforts to play exciting, fan-friendly, competitive baseball while expanding relationships with local organizations, schools, and youth programs.

"Bobby understands the game, understands this community, and believes baseball can bring people together across cultures and generations," said Adofo-Wilson. "As we write a new chapter for the Jackals at historic Hinchliffe Stadium, Bobby's experience and leadership make him the ideal person to guide our players and inspire our fans."

The Jackals' 2026 season will be their fourth at Hinchliffe Stadium—one of the last remaining Negro Leagues ballparks. Through expanded cultural events, community nights, and educational programming they will honor the stadium's unique place in baseball and Paterson's history.

About the New Jersey Jackals

Founded in 1998, the Jackals are New Jersey's longest tenured professional baseball team. They compete in the Frontier League, a partner league of Major League Baseball and are committed to providing fun, affordable, and family-friendly entertainment to a diverse audience while supporting the growth of professional baseball.

