New Jersey Jackals Announce New Ownership Under Paterson native and U.S. Army Veteran Baye Adofo-Wilson

Adofo-Wilson adds the Jackals to Hinchcliffe Sports Partners LLC, co-developer of Historic Hinchliffe Stadium & Majority Owner of the New York Cosmos

PATERSON, N.J., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Jackals are entering a new era of leadership and community engagement under the ownership of Baye Adofo-Wilson, co-developer of the newly restored Hinchliffe Stadium and majority owner of the New York Cosmos.

The announcement marks an exciting chapter for both the Jackals and the city of Paterson. Baye Adofo-Wilson, a Paterson native and U.S. Army Veteran, brings his experience in sports management, community development, and business leadership to the organization.

"The Jackals are more than just a baseball team — they're a cornerstone of community pride and opportunity," said Baye Adofo-Wilson. "Our goal is to deepen our connection with the fans and businesses in Paterson and Passaic County. This is about creating family-friendly entertainment for the local community and celebrating the legacy and future of baseball in Paterson."

As part of Adofo-Wilson's vision, the Jackals will enhance the fan experience at Historic Hinchliffe Stadium, a site that represents both the cultural and athletic heritage of the region.

To bring Adofo-Wilson's vision to life, the Jackals plan to bolster community programming as well as parter with local businesses in the hopes of revitalizing urban sports and fostering inclusive growth.

"The Frontier League welcomes Baye Adofo-Wilson to our ownership family," said Steve Tahsler, Commissioner of the Frontier League. "Baye's leadership at Hinchliffe Stadium and the New York Cosmos demonstrates a clear passion for community, innovation, and sports — all values that align with the mission of the Frontier League."

The New Jersey Jackals will open their 4th season at Hinchliffe Stadium in May 2026. Season ticket packages are available now at www.Jackals.com.

About Baye Adofo-Wilson:

Baye Adofo-Wilson is a Paterson native, U.S. Army Veteran, respected real estate developer, attorney, and entrepreneur with a career spanning public service, community development, and professional sports.

About the New Jersey Jackals:

Founded in 1998, the Jackals are New Jersey's longest tenured professional baseball team. They compete in the Frontier League, a partner league of Major League Baseball and are committed to providing affordable, fun family-friendly entertainment to a diverse audience while supporting the growth of professional baseball.

www.jackals.com

SOURCE New Jersey Jackals