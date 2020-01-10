Bobcat & Sandhills Global Launch BobcatUsed.com, Announce Sandhills’ Inclusion in Preferred Dealer Website Program

Sandhills, the company behind MachineryTrader.com and many other industry-leading sites, also announces it is now a preferred vendor in the Bobcat Preferred Dealer Website Program. Through this program, dealers can maximize their website presence and gain more leads while growing sales and conversations via an easy-to-use, dynamic platform.

Interested in learning more or participating in the program? Sandhills Global will host a webinar about the features and benefits of the Preferred Dealer Website Program on January 16th at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Contact your Sandhills sales representative to register.

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the trucking, agriculture, construction, heavy equipment, aviation, and technology industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

Contact Sandhills

www.sandhills.com

human-resources@Sandhills.com

402-479-2181

SOURCE Sandhills Global

Related Links

https://www.sandhills.com

