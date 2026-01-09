Seasonal Year-End Sales Prompt Decrease in Used Jet Inventory While Asking Values Maintain Sideways Trend

Sandhills' aviation products include Controller, Controller EMEA, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, Aviation Trader, Aircraft Cost Calculator, and AircraftEvaluator. AircraftEvaluator is Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool for all types of aircraft, built using the same technology behind Value Insight Portal (VIP). Widely used and trusted across equipment, truck, and trailer industries, VIP identifies asset values with unparalleled accuracy.

The key metric in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets, as well as model-year equipment actively in use.

Market Report Details

This report includes detailed analyses of asking values and inventory trends in used aircraft markets, along with charts that help readers visualize the data. It describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used jet, piston-single, turboprop, and Robinson piston helicopter aircraft.

Global Used Jet Aircraft

Inventory levels of used jets have been trending downward. The trend continued in December, with inventory levels decreasing by 13.51% M/M and 23.09% YOY. The used large jet category posted the steepest monthly inventory drop at 18.49% M/M, while the used super mid jet category drove annual inventory decreases with a 26% YOY drop.

Asking values increased slightly M/M, by 0.38%, but decreased by 1.71% YOY and are trending sideways. Changes in the used super mid jet category had the greatest influence on overall asking values, decreasing by 1.22% M/M and 4.13% YOY.

U.S. and Canada Used Piston-Single Aircraft

Used piston-single aircraft inventory levels fell 5.48% M/M in December but increased by 2.24% YOY and are trending sideways.

Asking values are trending downward, slipping 2.14% M/M in December and showing a modest 0.51% YOY increase.

U.S. and Canada Used Turboprop Aircraft

Inventory levels in this market fell 1.63% M/M and 13.13% YOY in December and continued a downward trend.

Asking values also moved lower, decreasing by 5.03% M/M and 4% YOY. Asking values are currently trending downward.

Global Used Robinson Piston Helicopters

Inventory levels in this market rose 3.88% M/M in December while slipping 3.6% YOY. However, despite these mixed market signals, inventory levels are trending up.

Asking values declined 4.61% M/M but increased 2.7% YOY and are trending sideways.

