Bobcat Installs Innovative Stationary Fuel Cells from HyAxiom at Two of Its Facilities

HyAxiom's PureCellⓇ M400 Units Diversifies Power Sources, Reduces Energy Consumption

WEST FARGO, N.D., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bobcat Company, a global equipment, innovation and worksite solutions brand, has enhanced two of its North Dakota manufacturing facilities with the installation of 14 stationary, natural gas-powered fuel cells from HyAxiom, Inc., a leading global fuel cell and hydrogen solutions provider. These units will operate in parallel with the commercial power grid while carving a pathway to decarbonization by producing clean energy for the facilities' operations.

Bobcat Company Three of 14 HyAxiom PureCellⓇ M400 stationary fuel cells recently installed at Bobcat's Bismarck and Gwinner, N.D. locations. These power plants operate in parallel with the commercial power grid while carving a pathway to decarbonization by producing clean energy for the facilities’ operations. In Bismarck, Bobcat can provide power back to the grid as a registered power producer. This reduces the demand on Bismarck energy providers and ensures there is enough power on the grid.

The three fuel cells at the Bismarck facility and the 11 units at the Gwinner location are the first commercial installations of stationary fuel cells in the state. The recently commissioned fuel cells allow Bobcat to diversify its energy sources by supplying a majority of the annual power and heat needs of the Bismarck facility and about half the needs of the Gwinner facility.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of sustainable energy solutions with the installation of these new stationary fuel cells," said Mike Ballweber, president, Doosan Bobcat North America. "This is just one example of our commitment to advancing our facilities today for a better tomorrow."

"HyAxiom's stationary fuel cell solutions provide efficient combined heat and power that will help Bobcat improve its operations and continue innovating for the smart job site of the future," says David Alonso, Chief Commercial Officer at HyAxiom.

Utilized in a wide range of applications, HyAxiom's PureCell® M400 is a proprietary phosphoric acid fuel cell (PAFC) that can use natural gas, hydrogen, LPG or a blend of fuels to produce rapidly deployable baseload electricity and heat that are also resilient, sustainable and affordable.

While this is the first installation of fuel cells in North Dakota, HyAxiom's fuel cells are in operation nationwide and globally, providing power and heat for commercial and industrial uses. With load-following capabilities, they have fast become a resilient source of energy for micro grid applications, providing the ability to switch between grid connected and grid independent modes, facilitating the ease of accessibility to reliable and clean electricity.

In Bismarck, Bobcat is able to provide power back to the grid as a registered power producer. This reduces the demand on Bismarck energy providers and ensures there is enough power on the grid. Thanks to the useable heat produced by the fuel cells, Bobcat has also been able to reduce its overall energy use by eliminating two boilers previously required to produce heat on its paint line.

Reducing environmental impact is an important goal for Bobcat, to learn more about its environmental and sustainability efforts, please visit bobcat.com.

To learn more about HyAxiom fuel cells and hydrogen solutions, visit hyaxiom.com.

The project is owned and operated by DESA Service LLC, a subsidiary of Doosan Energy Solutions America Inc.

About Bobcat Company

Since 1958, Bobcat Company has empowered people to accomplish more. As a leading global manufacturer, Bobcat has a proud legacy of innovation, delivering smart solutions to customers' toughest challenges. Backed by the support of a global dealership network, Bobcat offers an extensive line of worksite solutions, including loaders, excavators, tractors, utility vehicles, telehandlers, mowers, turf renovation equipment, light compaction, portable power, industrial air, forklifts and industrial vehicles, attachments, implements, parts and services.

With its North American headquarters in West Fargo, North Dakota, Bobcat leads the industry with its innovative offerings designed to transform how the world works, builds cities and supports communities for a more sustainable future. The Bobcat brand is owned by Doosan Bobcat, Inc., a company within Doosan Group.

About HyAxiom, Inc.

HyAxiom, Inc. is a leading global fuel cell and hydrogen solutions provider enabling reliable, cost-competitive and carbon-free energy sources for industrial and commercial uses. Building upon decades of experience in fuel cell development, HyAxiom's mission is to accelerate a sustainable energy future by delivering a full spectrum of hydrogen solutions, including fuel cells for both stationary and mobility applications as well as electrolyzers for hydrogen production.

As a core technology provider, HyAxiom is a key pillar in the Doosan Group's hydrogen vision. HyAxiom's flagship product, the PureCell® M400, is based on proprietary phosphoric acid fuel cell (PAFC) technology. The world's first and largest hydrogen-fueled stationary fuel cell power plant (50 MW), which entered commercial service in 2020 in Korea, is powered by the PureCell® M400.

