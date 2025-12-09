bobo Joins Stanford's Impact1 Portfolio, Advancing AI-Driven Innovation in Pediatric Healthcare

Partnership validates bobo's mission to support families in moving from reactive pediatric visits to proactive pediatric health tracking and communication using AI-enabled technology.

STANFORD, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- bobo , the AI-driven parenting intelligence app, today announced it has been selected to join the prestigious Stanford Mussallem Center for Biodesign Impact1 program, joining an elite cohort of innovators dedicated to improving pediatric health outcomes. The partnership marks a significant milestone for bobo as it continues scaling its platform to help families manage the growing burden of pediatric chronic conditions and give clinicians clearer, longitudinal data to inform earlier developmental and health evaluations.

Stanford launched Impact1 to improve the health, safety, and quality of life of pediatric patients and pregnant women by accelerating the development and availability of high-value, high-impact pediatric health technologies. The program leverages Stanford Biodesign's need-driven innovation process and provides access to world-renowned clinicians and engineers at Stanford, as well as an unparalleled network of Silicon Valley experts in medical device product development, regulatory affairs, intellectual property, reimbursement, and commercialization.

bobo's selection into the Impact1 portfolio validates the platform's revolutionary approach to pediatric care. Post this

bobo's selection into the Impact1 portfolio validates the platform's revolutionary approach to pediatric care. The bobo app, which just launched globally after reaching #1 in the Canadian app store and maintains a >95% user retention rate, uses AI-enabled analytics to organize and interpret parent-reported information about physical milestones, cognitive skills, behaviors, and daily environment, creating an evolving "digital health twin" of your child's development. This profile is designed to help families notice patterns and have more informed conversations with their child's clinician. Bobo does not provide a medical diagnosis or treatment recommendations and is not a substitute for professional medical care.

"Being selected for Stanford's Impact1 portfolio is a powerful validation of our vision to empower parents to be the leading advocates for their children's health," said Grant McDonald, CEO and Co-Founder of bobo. "Stanford's commitment to pediatric innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to give every family the tools they need from day one. With Impact1's expertise and network, we're positioned to accelerate our impact and reach even more families who deserve better than a fragmented, reactive healthcare system that routinely misses critical early intervention opportunities."

"bobo represents exactly the kind of early innovation Impact1 was designed to help nurture—promising ideas aimed at addressing key challenges in pediatric care," said Marisa Borja, Assistant Director, Clinical Innovation & Engineering at Impact1. "Their AI-driven approach and strong commitment to engaging families position them well as they continue to refine their solution and explore the areas of greatest clinical impact. We're thrilled to support bobo as they grow and advance their platform."

bobo is available on the App Store and Google Play Store in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and EU markets. For more information, visit www.theboboapp.com .

About bobo

Founded by Grant and Klaudia McDonald, bobo is a digital health app designed to support families through each stage of children's health. Using AI-supported technology, bobo creates a continuously evolving health profile for each child—a "digital twin"—that tracks physical, cognitive, behavioral, and environmental factors to provide tailored insights and support better-informed decisions about a child's health. The platform helps families move from reactive pediatric visits to proactive, everyday tracking and communication, supporting families living with the growing burden of pediatric chronic conditions while providing guidance and resources they can trust.

About Impact1 at Stanford Biodesign

Impact1 improves the health, safety, and quality of life of pediatric patients and pregnant women by accelerating the development and availability of high-value, high-impact pediatric health technologies. The program leverages Stanford Biodesign's need-driven innovation process and benefits from access to world-renowned clinicians and engineers at Stanford, as well as an unparalleled network of Silicon Valley experts.

SOURCE Bobo