BOC Group Introduces ADONIS 18.0: Advancing Intelligent Process Management

New capabilities accelerate modeling, enhance process transparency, and connect design with real execution

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BOC Group announced the release of ADONIS 18.0, the latest version of their Business Process Management suite. The new release introduces enhancements that streamline process modeling, improve analytical precision, and strengthen structural transparency across process landscapes.

As organizations mature in BPM initiatives, focus increasingly shifts from documentation to measurable improvement. ADONIS 18.0 addresses this evolution by reducing modeling effort, improving execution visibility, and providing clearer structural context across the enterprise.

A central enhancement is the AI Process Extractor within the AI Assistant. It enables users to convert SOPs and existing documentation into complete business process diagrams within seconds. By starting from existing materials rather than a blank page, organizations can accelerate process design while maintaining consistency and quality.

In addition, ADONIS 18.0 introduces fully configurable dashboards that allow users to create personalized process cockpits tailored to their analytical needs. Enhanced conformance checking in ADONIS Process Mining Essentials enables direct comparison between modeled workflows and real execution data, making deviations visible and allowing improvement initiatives to be validated with proof.

The new Process Hierarchy Visualization further improves orientation by clarifying relationships across multi-level process structures. It helps employees understand the process context and enables organizations to align individual workflows with broader operational objectives.

"With ADONIS 18.0, we focus on what matters in many BPM initiatives: turning process knowledge into clear guidance for action", said Tobias Rausch, ADONIS Product Manager. "It's about reducing friction between documentation, execution, and decision-making – so process insight directly drives performance."

Beyond functional enhancements, ADONIS 18.0 builds on a modern, fully containerized Linux-based foundation – enabling faster innovation while preserving deployment flexibility, an open data model, and enterprise-grade security.

ADONIS 18.0 is available immediately to SaaS customers on the BOC AWS Cloud. More information is available on the BOC Group website.

About the BOC Group

BOC Group crafts and markets state-of-the-art Enterprise Modelling Software in the domains of BPM, EA and GRC, for effective and extensive business management in the digital era. Our tools are based on interconnectivity. They are free to adapt to the users' needs and can collaborate with a wide-range of ecosystem applications.

ADONIS global customers include Allianz, Emerson, Generali, Hilti, Rewe, Telefonica and many others.

