Boca Raton, South Florida, Embraces the Nut and Dried Fruit Industry in the 38th World Nut and Dried Fruit Congress

The Congress helds a stimulating three-day program as it remains the only international platform to debate and take the industry's pulse. The program will offer delegates in-depth information on the nut and dried fruit industry in a series of roundtables on almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamias, pecans, pine nuts, pistachios, walnuts, peanuts, dates, dried apricots, dried cranberries, dried figs, prunes, raisins, sultanas and currants. Besides, 42 companies will be promoting their activity in the exhibition area.

The program will feature three keynote presentations, as well as a Scientific and a Nutrition Seminar. Renowned talk show guest and TV personality, Dr. Oz, and Founder, Chairman & CEO of Chobani, Mr. Hamdi Ulukaya, will be two of the speakers along with Mr. Brad Rose from Rose Research.

The Scientific Seminar will feature Dr. Vicki McWilliam, Allergy Dietitian and Researcher at The Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne, talking about advances in nut-allergy research. Prof. Linda Tapsell, leading Australian researcher at the School of Medicine, University of Wollongong, will speak about nuts as part of a healthy diet.

INC Awards

The INC Awards recognize outstanding contributions to the nut and dried fruit business. Mr. Bert Steir, VP of The Wonderful Company, will receive the Individual Golden Nut Award, while the Corporate Golden Nut Award will be presented to Costco Wholesale Corporation. Also, the Excellence in Research will be presented to Prof. Linda Tapsell and the Excellence in Gastronomy to Andrew Roenbeck, chef at Boca Raton Resort & Club.

About the INC

INC members include more than 800 nut and dried fruit sector companies from over 70 countries. INC is the leading international organization on health, nutrition, statistics, food safety, and international standards and regulations regarding nuts and dried fruits.

INC Press Contact

Related Links

