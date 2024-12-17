Boca West Children's Foundation Brings Holiday Joy to 150 Local Children at 15th Annual Holiday Event

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Many children in Palm Beach County will not have a full holiday celebration this year. Boca West Children's Foundation changed that for 150 children from the Boys & Girls Club of Boca Raton and Delray Beach at the BWCF 15th Anniversary Adopt a Family/Home for the Holidays Shopping Event, held Sunday, December 15, 2024. BWCF treated children to a shopping spree followed by a festive brunch and celebration, underscoring BWCF's commitment to uplift vulnerable youth.

With the support of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), each child received $75 to shop for new clothes at Old Navy with the help of BWCF volunteers. The children then gathered at Boca West Country Club for a memorable brunch featuring live music, a magician, professional photography, and therapy dogs from PBSO and Semper Fi. Each child also took home a harvest basket to share, a cuddly Squishmallow donated by Jazwares and a holiday gift, making the celebration even more memorable.

"This event exemplifies what the holiday season is about — bringing joy and hope to children," says Pamela Weinroth, executive director of Boca West Children's Foundation. "We are grateful to our community partners and volunteers who helped make this event special for kids who may not otherwise get to celebrate the holidays."

"This celebration shines a light on the power of our community coming together," says Jaene Miranda, president & CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County. "When organizations like Boca West Children's Foundation invest in the next generation's future, we help them grow into confident leaders and shape brighter futures across Palm Beach County."

For more information about Boca West Children's Foundation, visit www.bocawestfoundation.org.

About Boca West Children's Foundation

Since its inception in 2010, Boca West Children's Foundation (BWCF) has been committed to supporting at-risk children and their families in Palm Beach and Broward counties. The foundation collaborates with 36 vetted, local nonprofit organizations to address the critical needs of children facing challenges such as abuse, neglect, hunger and more. Through the generosity of donors, BWCF has impacted thousands of lives, donating more than $19 million to local nonprofits. Learn more at www.bocawestfoundation.org.

