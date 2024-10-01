Boca West Children's Foundation Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Gala Featuring Wynonna Judd

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boca West Children's Foundation (BWCF) is proud to announce its 15th Anniversary Gala, coming up Saturday, January 18, 2025, at the Boca West Country Club. This milestone event will feature an exclusive performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Wynonna Judd, offering guests an unforgettable evening of entertainment while supporting a critical cause.

For 15 years, BWCF has been dedicated to aiding the most vulnerable children in Palm Beach and Broward counties. The foundation has raised over $19 million for local nonprofits that provide essential resources to children who face extreme challenges, from foster care and abuse to food insecurity and educational needs. This anniversary gala will celebrate the foundation's achievements and highlight plans to impact even more children in need.

"This event is not only a celebration of our 15 years of impact but also a vital opportunity to raise funds that will directly benefit thousands of local children," says Pamela Weinroth, Executive Director of Boca West Children's Foundation. "We invite everyone in our community to join us in making a difference, together."

Guests attending the gala will enjoy:

A cocktail reception starting at 6 p.m., followed by an elegant dinner.

An exclusive performance by Wynonna Judd, known for her powerful voice and contributions to country music.

Opportunities to contribute to life-changing programs for children through various sponsorship and donation options.

Tickets for the gala are available for $600 per person and can be reserved at www.bocawestfoundation.org or by calling (561) 488-6980. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for those looking to be part of the foundation's mission. "We extend our deepest gratitude to our generous sponsors—The Boca Raton Observer, Daniel Events, Inspired Generations, and Dignitary Transportation—whose invaluable support makes this event possible and amplifies our impact on the lives of local children in need," adds Weinroth.

The funds raised from the 15th Anniversary Gala will support initiatives that provide beds, meals, educational programs, and other essential support for local children in need. The public is invited to be part of this unforgettable evening and help make a difference in the lives of the children who need it most.

About Boca West Children's Foundation

Since its inception in 2010, Boca West Children's Foundation (BWCF) has been committed to supporting at-risk children and their families in Palm Beach and Broward counties. The foundation collaborates with 36 vetted, local nonprofit organizations to address the critical needs of children facing challenges such as abuse, neglect, hunger, and special educational needs. Through the generosity of donors, BWCF has been able to impact thousands of lives, donating more than $19 million to local nonprofits, and continues to serve as a beacon of hope for vulnerable youth in the community. Learn more at www.bocawestfoundation.org.

