Bocada Announces Acquisition of Backup Remediation SaaS Solution from AI Software Developer Biomni

SEATTLE, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bocada LLC, an award-winning IT automation company, has acquired JobR, a backup remediation automation solution, from AI software development company Biomni.

JobR is a certified ServiceNow application, enabling organizations that use ServiceNow for ITSM (IT Service Management) to keep more of their IT operations within ServiceNow. JobR leverages AI to automate key remediation activities, including restarting backup jobs, pinging servers, and creating incident tickets in ServiceNow.

ServiceNow is used by more than 8,000 customers globally, including 85% of the Fortune 500. ServiceNow's role as "the AI platform for business transformation" – as described by ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott at Knowledge 2024 – perfectly aligns with Bocada's vision for its AI-powered cyber resilience monitoring solutions.

JobR will give ServiceNow customers the flexibility to bring all their data protection monitoring into ServiceNow interfaces, enabling ServiceNow as a single pane of glass for all IT operations. With JobR, Bocada helps enterprise IT organizations further improve their performance against MTTR (mean time to resolve) and RPO (recovery point objective) standards, enhancing resilience against ransomware and other data loss risks.

"We have been listening to our customers and are excited to add remediation capabilities that leverage AI to the toolkit available to Bocada customers. This strategic acquisition fills a critical gap in Bocada's product portfolio," said Matthew Hall, CEO of Bocada. "Building on Bocada's deep relationships with marquee customers, JobR will enable our customers to improve their cybersecurity stance with faster remediation of risks and more foresight of potential risks with AI."

Bocada currently offers two editions of its category-leading backup monitoring software: Bocada Enterprise (installed) and Bocada Cloud (SaaS). JobR is available through the ServiceNow marketplace as a standalone solution and to existing Bocada Enterprise customers as an optional add-on.

To learn more about JobR and how Bocada customers will benefit from this new solution, email us at [email protected] or call +1-425-898-2400.

About Bocada

Bocada LLC, a global IT Automation leader, delivers data protection compliance and cyber resilience solutions that give enterprises and managed service providers complete visibility into their data protection performance. Bocada provides insight into complex backup environments, enabling IT organizations to improve cyber resilience, save time, automate ongoing reporting activities, and reduce costs. With the largest installed customer base in the Fortune 500, Bocada is the world's leading provider of backup reporting automation. For more information, visit www.bocada.com.

Press Contact:

James Hsu

+1-425-898-2400

https://www.bocada.com/

SOURCE Bocada