New Bocada cyber resilience reporting enables customer visibility into backup-level security.

SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bocada LLC, an award-winning IT monitoring and automation company, has announced new cyber resilience reports to enable customer visibility into backup-level immutability and encryption.

With 96% of ransomware attacks now targeting backup repositories (Source: 2024 Ransomware Trends Report, Veeam Insights ), it has become essential for organizations to protect their backups with security features such as immutability and encryption.

Bocada Announces Immutable Backup and Encrypted Data Reporting to Boost Cyber Resilience Against Ransomware

When at least one backup copy is kept in immutable storage as prescribed by modern updates to the 3-2-1 backup rule, it becomes significantly harder for ransomware attackers to compromise an organization's ability to recover quickly using its own backups. Similarly, backup-level encryption can safeguard data privacy even if backup repositories are compromised, reducing the risk that sensitive information will be exposed.

While many modern data protection providers such as Veeam, Cohesity, and Commvault already support and promote the use of immutability and encryption, visibility into whether these security features are being utilized has been a gap for many organizations — until now.

Bocada customers can now run a single report to identify backup jobs across multiple backup products that have immutability and/or encryption enabled, as well as those missing these attributes, thereby improving their cyber resilience against threats such as ransomware.

"These new reports are just one of the many steps Bocada is taking to ensure our customers meet the highest compliance standards and are protected against the modern threat of ransomware," said Matt Hall, CEO of Bocada. "At Bocada, we are developing a future-proof monitoring platform that empowers not only backup and storage teams but also their cybersecurity counterparts to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats."

Immutable backup and encrypted data reports are available immediately to Bocada Enterprise customers using version 24.3.09 or later. To learn more about Bocada's latest cyber resilience capabilities, email [email protected] or call +1-425-898-2400.

About Bocada

Bocada LLC, a global IT Automation leader, delivers data protection compliance and cyber resilience solutions that give enterprises and managed service providers complete visibility into their data protection performance. Bocada provides insight into complex backup environments, enabling IT organizations to improve cyber resilience, save time, automate ongoing reporting activities, and reduce costs. With the largest installed customer base in the Fortune 500, Bocada is the world's leading provider of backup reporting automation. For more information, visit www.bocada.com.

Press Contact:

James Hsu

+1-425-898-2400

https://www.bocada.com/

SOURCE Bocada