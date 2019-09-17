Body in White Market by Vehicle Type, Construction, Manufacturing Method, Material, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Body in White Market by Vehicle Type, Construction (Monocoque, Frame Mounted), Manufacturing Method (Cold Stamping, Hot Stamping, Roll Forming), Material (Steel, Aluminum, Magnesium, CFRP), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Body in White Market for the Automotive Industry is Estimated to Grow from USD 77.0 Billion in 2019 to Reach USD 90.5 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.0%

Increasing production of passenger cars, electric vehicles, light commercial vehicles and medium & heavy commercial vehicles globally and reduction in the weight of the vehicle to meet the fuel economy and emission standards are expected to boost the market. However, the high cost of manufacturing is likely to restrain the growth of the market.

Europe is estimated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Germany is expected to lead the market due to the presence of large automakers and focus on R&D on new technology. The massive sales of electric vehicles in the region coupled with the projected boost in sales due to the presence of supporting regulations towards the manufacture and use of these automobiles is expected to subsequently drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Body in white (BIW) market has witnessed high growth in the last few years with the increase in production of vehicles such as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and medium & heavy commercial vehicles globally. The BIW market is a mature market which is directly proportional to the production of vehicles, and it is expected to increase with demand continuing from different regions in different vehicle segments.



The growth of the body in white market is influenced by the implementation of stringent emission regulations on the automotive industry to reduce CO2 emissions by the adoption of electric vehicles to employ lightweight solutions and at the same time comply with the safety standards.



Manufacturers are focusing on upgrading their facilities to accommodate advanced materials which are high in cost and require different manufacturing process and production techniques like hot stamping, roll forming, and other advanced methods. This makes the process costlier than the usual cold stamping manufacturing process. Additionally, upgrading the materials to ultra-high-strength steel or aluminium will increase the material cost, thereby impacting the BIW component costs. These factors will ultimately drive the global market growth.



Companies such as Gestamp Automocin (Spain), Voestalpine Group (Austria), Benteler International (Austria), CIE Automotive (Spain), Martinrea International (Canada), KIRCHHOFF Automotive (Germany), and Dura Automotive (US) have introduced battery tray/box and BIW parts made of high strength steel (HSS), composite and aluminium material to comply with safety standards and lightweight solutions.



The body in white market is led by globally and regionally established players such as Gestamp Automocin (Spain), Voestalpine Group (Austria), Magna International (Canada), Benteler International (Austria), CIE Automotive (Spain), Tower International (US), Martinrea International (Canada), Aisin Seiki (Japan), KIRCHHOFF Automotive (Germany), Dura Automotive (US), Thyssenkrupp Group (Germany), and JBM Auto (India).



These companies developed new products, adopted expansion strategies, and undertook collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to gain traction in this high-value body in white market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Regulations

5.4 Market Dynamics



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Vehicle Emission Regulations and Safety Standards

6.2 Manufacturing Processes and Materials Used for Biw

6.3 Price Optimization and Standardization

6.4 Porters Five Forces



7 Global Body in White Market, By Vehicle Type

7.1 Passenger Cars

7.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

7.3 Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

7.4 Electric Vehicle (Passenger Cars)



8 Global Body in White Market, By Construction

8.1 Frame Mounted

8.2 Monocoque



9 Global Body in White Market, By Manufacturing Method

9.1 Cold Stamping

9.2 Hot Stamping

9.3 Roll Forming

9.4 Other Methods



10 Global Body in White Market, By Material

10.1 Steel

10.2 Aluminum

10.3 Magnesium

10.4 Cfrp



11 Global Body in White Market, By Region

11.1 Asia

11.2 Europe

11.3 North America

11.4 RoW



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.4 Business Strategy Excellence



13 Company Profiles



