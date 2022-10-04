Body Vision Medical Accelerates International Expansion with Business Asia Consultants, Inc., Partnership

Focus of partnership is to expand international access to Body Vision's LungVision™ AI-driven, intraoperative imaging system.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Vision Medical, a leader in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging, today announced a new partnership with Business Asia Consultants (BAC), Inc. as part of its international expansion strategy. BAC will apply its extensive European, Asian and Latin American market development expertise to assist Body Vision Medical in realizing its market expansion goals.

"We are excited about the opportunity to help facilitate Body Vision's expansion into international markets," said Larry Kronick, President of BAC, Inc. "With our team of associates, we are uniquely qualified and positioned to work closely with the Body Vision team to develop new markets that will benefit patients and health care providers alike."

"As global economic growth slows, healthcare institutions everywhere are increasingly looking at how to enable their existing medical staff to deliver superior clinical outcomes and patient experience at a lower cost," said David Webster, CEO of Body Vision Medical. "Body Vision's LungVision system is uniquely positioned to help healthcare institutions deliver on these quadruple aims of healthcare in a cost-effective manner but in order for healthcare organizations globally to benefit from our imaging technology, we need to ensure that they have access to it. Expanding into 60 markets over the next three years is an aggressive goal but by working with best-of-breed partners like BAC, we believe this is infinitely achievable."

Founded in 2014 with the vision of saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technologies, Body Vision Medical's first commercial product, LungVision™, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to transform X-ray images from any C-arm into real-time, intraoperative CT scans. This empowers bronchoscopists to biopsy from smaller, more difficult-to-access lung lesions at an earlier stage, thus maximizing the likelihood of an early diagnosis for lung cancer patients and improving odds for survival.

Body Vision Medical's LungVision™ system was FDA cleared in 2019 and received CE Mark in 2021.

To learn more about Body Vision Medical, visit bodyvisionmedical.com.

About Body Vision Medical

Body Vision Medical specializes in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging with the aim of saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology. Its first commercial product, LungVision™, addresses the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally-invasive procedure. Visit bodyvisionmedical.com to learn more and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Business Asia Consultants

Business Asia Consultants (BAC), Inc. is an international sales, marketing and business development consulting company with extensive experience in Europe, the Pacific Rim and Latin America. Their services include but are not limited to strategic market planning, program development and implementation, sales distribution development and channel selection, export and import management, regulatory approval services for Greater China (PRC), and market research.

Contact:

[email protected]

+1-646-863-7848

SOURCE Body Vision Medical