Body Vision Medical Announces National Accounts Partnership with Healthcare Links

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Vision Medical and Healthcare Links have joined together to rapidly expand and grow group purchase organization (GPO) and Integrated Delivery Network (IDN) access to Body Vision's AI-driven, intraoperative imaging technology for lung cancer diagnostics.

Body Vision Medical's imaging solution uses artificial intelligence (AI) to transform X-ray images from any C-arm into real-time, intraoperative CT scans that empower bronchoscopists to biopsy from smaller, more difficult-to-access lung lesions at an earlier stage, maximizing the likelihood of an early diagnosis for lung cancer patients and improving odds for survival.

"As we surpass 1,800 lung patients who have benefitted from our technology, we are thrilled to begin this relationship with Healthcare Links to bring an imaging solution that redefines the quadruple aim of superior patient outcomes, patient experience, and provider experience at lower cost for lung cancer diagnostics to GPO and IDN customers," said David Webster, CEO of Body Vision Medical. "We see this partnership as a wonderful opportunity to accelerate adoption of our technology into hospitals and clinics who are rapidly recognizing the ROI that Body Vision represents."

Ken Murawski, President and founder of Healthcare Links, added, "Our mission at Healthcare Links is to help improve clinical outcomes while reducing the cost of healthcare by bringing together providers and suppliers with similar missions. With this partnership, we are joining forces with a company that offers an innovative, yet cost-effective approach to superior clinical outcomes for pulmonology. We look forward to our partnership with Body Vision Medical and bringing its exciting imaging solution to our markets."

About Body Vision Medical

Body Vision Medical specializes in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging. Founded in 2014, the company's mission is to save lives through the democratizing of innovative medical technologies. It's first commercial product, LungVision™, addresses the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally-invasive procedure. Learn more at www.bodyvisionmedical.com.

About Healthcare Links

The Healthcare Links Organization was founded in 1993 with a simple mission: to become a sales/marketing resource focused on Corporate Accounts – matching companies with quality and cost effective products and services to major Healthcare Systems, Alliances, Integrated Delivery Networks and Group Purchasing Organizations. Learn more at www.healthcarelinks.org.

