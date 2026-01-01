BODYBAR Pilates Disrupts New Year Resolution Culture by Launching "Reform the Rules" Campaign

Pilates Concept Redefining Industry Norms, Empowering Members to Choose Packages That Fit Their Own Bodies and Budgets in 2026

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The new year often brings obligatory resolutions and pressure-filled goals, but BODYBAR Pilates is rewriting the rules on traditional Pilates. Known as a trailblazer in modern Pilates, BODYBAR Pilates today announced the launch of its "Reform the Rules" campaign, an initiative designed to give members the freedom to take control of their fitness journey and choose a New Year offer that best fits their lifestyle.

Instead of supporting short-lived resolutions, BODYBAR Pilates is breaking away from industry standards and encouraging members of all fitness levels to focus on achievable, long-term goals rather than quick fixes.

To kick off 2026, BODYBAR Pilates members can select from two offer options:

20% off first month CHEERS! membership in January

Purchase a CHEERS! membership and complete 36 classes in 90 days and earn your 5th month free

These offers reflect the campaign's core message: Your Workout. Your Routine. You Choose. Unlike traditional studios that require long-term commitments from day one, BODYBAR Pilates gives members the freedom to experience Pilates on their own terms, while also rewarding those ready to bet on themselves and commit to consistent movement. Pilates is not a one-size-fits-all workout, despite what online trends might imply. For BODYBAR Pilates, the focus is on pushing personal limits, embracing the shake that signifies progress and leaning into the discomfort that ultimately builds strength.

"At BODYBAR Pilates, we're not here to push perfection," said Kamille McCollum, chief brand officer, president and co-founder of BODYBAR Pilates. "We're breaking the norms of traditional Pilates classes and helping people build long-lasting, balanced habits without the pressure typical of New Year fitness culture. Every class gives members permission to grow at their own paces while building balanced, athletic, real and overall healthier lifestyles. Along the way, they discover strength they didn't know they had – supported by a community cheering them on to become the best version of themselves."

The brand's mission for 2026 is to redefine what Pilates can look like: challenging, empowering, accessible and uniquely yours. BODYBAR Pilates is committed to making its studios nationwide inclusive places where individuality thrives, while fostering a supportive community that helps members become stronger and more capable. The shake is shared, the names are real, and the results are lasting – with members discovering muscles they forgot they had. Unlike competitors, BODYBAR's workouts are intentionally designed for all fitness levels, and no class looks identical – because no two bodies are the same.

The popularity of Pilates also continues to surge nationwide. According to the 2025 Sports & Fitness Industry Association report, the workout has grown nearly 40% since 2019 – from 9.2 million to 12.9 million participants. Reformer Pilates remains one of the most sought-after formats due to its ability to build strength, improve mobility, enhance posture and reduce stress.

BODYBAR Pilates continues to grow rapidly, approaching 18,000 members and 73 studios nationwide, with plans to open at least 70 more studios in 2026. For those ready to break away from trends and build a sustainable fitness routine, BODYBAR Pilates invites individuals to see how Pilates can reshape their year, body and mindset.

To find a studio, book a first class or learn more, visit BODYBARPilates.com or check out the brand on Instagram, Facebook or YouTube. To learn more about available franchising opportunities, visit BODYBARPilates.com/Franchise.

About BODYBAR Pilates

Founded to redefine fitness, BODYBAR Pilates' mission is to cultivate a balanced, athletic, and real community. We are committed to providing a fiercely effective workout experience, powered by Pilates, that helps individuals discover their physical potential and enhance their overall well-being both on and off the Reformer. Our expert-led classes cater to all fitness levels in a welcoming environment, utilizing state-of-the-art Pilates equipment. As a growing franchise, BODYBAR presents an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs in the fitness industry. Joining the BODYBAR family means becoming part of a movement that empowers individuals to achieve their fitness goals while building a thriving, community-centric business. This opportunity is ideal for entrepreneurs looking to make a meaningful impact in the fitness world with a reputable, innovative brand.

