BODYBAR Pilates Launches "Resolutions Are Out, Reformers Are In" Campaign

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BODYBAR Pilates, a leader in modern Pilates studios, is excited to announce the launch of its "Resolutions Are Out, Reformers Are In" campaign. As the new year brings a rush of short-lived resolutions, BODYBAR is encouraging individuals to trade fleeting goals for sustainable transformation through Pilates. BODYBAR is spotlighting how Pilates offers a fitness approach focused on building long-lasting habits and a balanced, athletic and overall healthier lifestyle well beyond brief seasonal fads.

While traditional New Year's resolutions often lead to burnout, BODYBAR advocates for a different path, one rooted in progress, balance, and finding the inner athlete – a source of strength, resilience, and determination. Through BODYBAR Pilates, individuals can focus on consistency and self-care, ultimately allowing them to discover their physical potential and enhance their overall well-being both on and off the reformer. These fitness habits have the ability to not only change bodies, but lives.

"We're not about quick fixes or unrealistic goals," said Kamille McCollum, President and Chief Brand Officer at BODYBAR Pilates. "This campaign is about encouraging people to let go of the pressure of short-term resolutions and embrace a sustainable fitness routine through Pilates. With its focus on strength, mobility, and endurance, our Pilates practice becomes more than a workout – it's a long-term investment in yourself."

At BODYBAR, they're creating a community of people who love, respect, encourage and motivate one another to be strong, healthy and happy human beings. Group fitness, including Pilates, is the most popular method of exercise in the U.S. because it creates a sense of camaraderie and support from like-minded individuals who have similar fitness goals. When participating in a Pilates class at BODYBAR, it's not just creating a routine, it's also building foundational friendships that keep people motivated and coming back for more.

Pilates, especially on the reformer, is renowned for its ability to improve core strength, increase flexibility, enhance posture, and reduce stress – benefits that extend far beyond the January wellness craze. By centering movement around control and alignment, Pilates becomes a mindful ritual that individuals can carry with them for years. For those who are tired of quick-fix trends and are ready to embrace a fitness routine that delivers both physical and mental transformation, BODYBAR invites everyone to experience how Pilates can create lasting change.

To learn more about the "Resolutions Are Out, Reformers Are In" campaign or to book your first class, visit BODYBARPilates.com.

About BODYBAR Pilates

Founded to redefine fitness, BODYBAR Pilates' mission is to cultivate a balanced, athletic, and real community. We are committed to providing a fiercely effective workout experience, powered by Pilates, that helps individuals discover their physical potential and enhance their overall well-being both on and off the Reformer. Our expert-led classes cater to all fitness levels in a welcoming environment, utilizing state-of-the-art Pilates equipment. As a growing franchise, BODYBAR presents an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs in the fitness industry. Joining the BODYBAR family means becoming part of a movement that empowers individuals to achieve their fitness goals while building a thriving, community-centric business. This opportunity is ideal for entrepreneurs looking to make a meaningful impact in the fitness world with a reputable, innovative brand. For more information, visit BODYBARPilates.com/Franchise.

