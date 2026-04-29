BODYBAR Pilates to Celebrate National Pilates Day with Far‑Out PLANKstock Festivities

Studios nationwide to host groovy classes, events and offer exclusive promotions

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Pilates Day, BODYBAR Pilates, a leading modern Pilates franchise, today announced the annual return of its PLANKstock festival – a 70s‑inspired celebration – on Saturday, May 2.

Participating studios nationwide will unite for one day of movement, community and feel-good energy. They will each host their own, unique PLANKstock celebrations, transforming studios into mini music‑festival experiences. Members can expect a variety of complimentary mat Pilates classes, complete with glitter, glow sticks and fun lighting. Members are encouraged to dress up in their funkiest 70s‑inspired gear too.

Studios will also offer giveaways, raffles, referral perks and exclusive PLANKstock‑only promotions throughout the event. Many will host pop-up events, including but not limited to DIY tie-dye stations, make-your-own flower crowns and plank contests, also partnering with local food and beverage vendors and community businesses.

"PLANKstock is one of our favorite events of the year," said Kamille McCollum, chief brand officer, president and co-founder of BODYBAR Pilates. "It's such a fun way to bring our community together and celebrate the energy that makes BODYBAR special. We love creating an experience that feels welcoming, a little unexpected and shows just how strong and empowered you can feel through Pilates."

Whether attendees are Pilates pros or trying the workout for the first time, PLANKstock is designed to be welcoming, energizing and fun. Each class ends with a signature plank challenge, bringing the community together for one final moment of collective strength.

To find the nearest BODYBAR studio, see how they're celebrating, or book a first class, visit BODYBARPilates.com/PLANKstock or check out the brand on Instagram, Facebook or YouTube. To learn more about available franchising opportunities, visit BODYBARPilates.com/franchise.

About BODYBAR Pilates

Founded to redefine fitness, BODYBAR Pilates is committed to cultivating a balanced, athletic and inclusive community through a fiercely effective Pilates workout. Powered by expert-led instruction and state-of-the-art Reformer equipment, dynamic BODYBAR classes cater to all fitness levels in a welcoming, community-driven environment, helping members discover their physical potential and enhance overall well-being both on and off the Reformer.

As a rapidly growing franchise, BODYBAR Pilates continues to gain national recognition for its performance and momentum. In 2025, the brand was ranked No. 470 on the Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500 and No. 727 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, achieving 567% three-year growth. With a strong foundation and an expanding national footprint, BODYBAR offers an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs to build a thriving, community-centric business within a reputable and innovative fitness brand. To learn more, visit BODYBARPilates.com/franchise.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alexis Paul

Tidehouse

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SOURCE BODYBAR Pilates