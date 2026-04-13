BODYBAR Pilates Launches First-Ever National Ad Campaign Featuring Real Members, Instructors

No paid actors. Just real people, real stories and real movement.

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BODYBAR Pilates, a leading modern Pilates franchise, today launched its first-ever national advertising campaign, marking a significant milestone in the brand's continued growth. Debuting across major digital and streaming platforms, the campaign stands out for one defining reason: every person featured is a real BODYBAR member or instructor.

There are no paid actors and no scripted performances – only authentic movement captured inside real BODYBAR studios across the country. Filmed inside working studios, the campaign showcases unfiltered class moments, instructor‑led coaching and the natural rhythm of a BODYBAR workout, offering viewers an honest look at what Pilates can look and feel like in an approachable, welcoming environment.

Built to increase brand awareness and challenge common misconceptions about Reformer Pilates, the campaign reflects the Balanced, Athletic, Real (B.A.R.) BODYBAR philosophy and aims to help audiences nationwide better understand the experience inside a BODYBAR studio.

"This campaign is a true reflection of who we are," said Brittany Granby, vice president of marketing at BODYBAR Pilates. "BODYBAR has always been built on real community and expert‑led instruction. Featuring our actual members and instructors felt like the most honest way to tell our story, especially as we step onto a national stage for the first time."

Rather than relying on traditional fitness advertising visuals, BODYBAR chose to highlight the diversity of people who show up in its studios every day. By showcasing real bodies, ages and fitness levels, the campaign is designed to make Pilates feel more relatable and accessible, particularly for those who may have felt intimidated or excluded in the past.

"Pilates isn't just for a certain type of person," said Granby. "Our community proves that every day. This campaign simply puts that truth front and center."

The launch of the brand's first national campaign represents a pivotal moment for the franchise, which continues to expand its footprint while maintaining a focus on inclusive fitness, knowledgeable instruction and community‑driven connection. By leading with authenticity, BODYBAR reinforces its belief that the most powerful brand stories don't need to be staged – they just need to be real.

Watch the campaign launch video here: https://youtu.be/6SXEuaXTKgE.

To find a studio, book a first class or learn more, visit BODYBARPilates.com or check out the brand on Instagram, Facebook or YouTube. To learn more about available franchising opportunities, visit BODYBARPilates.com/franchise.

Media Note: Campaign imagery and video assets are available upon request.

About BODYBAR Pilates

Founded to redefine fitness, BODYBAR Pilates is committed to cultivating a balanced, athletic and inclusive community through a fiercely effective Pilates workout. Powered by expert-led instruction and state-of-the-art Reformer equipment, dynamic BODYBAR classes cater to all fitness levels in a welcoming, community-driven environment, helping members discover their physical potential and enhance overall well-being both on and off the Reformer.

As a rapidly growing franchise, BODYBAR Pilates continues to gain national recognition for its performance and momentum. In 2025, the brand was ranked No. 470 on the Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500 and No. 727 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, achieving 567% three-year growth. With a strong foundation and an expanding national footprint, BODYBAR offers an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs to build a thriving, community-centric business within a reputable and innovative fitness brand. To learn more, visit BODYBARPilates.com/franchise.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mandy Holm

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE BODYBAR Pilates