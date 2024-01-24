BodyLogicMD Expands Telemedicine Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) to New York and Wisconsin Hormone Patients

2023 Top 10 Hormone Provider Now Covers 30 States

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BodyLogicMD, a leading provider of bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), integrative medicine and weight loss treatment, announced it now offers telemedicine appointments to hormone patients in the entire states of New York and Wisconsin.

"BodyLogicMD practitioners are bioidentical hormone replacement therapy experts," Jennifer Landa, MD, BodyLogicMD Chief Medical Officer, said. "Our team has advanced training in BHRT and hormone health. Telemedicine offers hormone patients the convenience of being treated from virtually anywhere by one of our hormone experts. We are excited to help improve the quality of life for the women and men of New York and Wisconsin, as well as expand the BodyLogicMD national footprint to 30 states."

BodyLogicMD was named a top 10 hormone provider of 2023 by the magazine Healthcare Business Review. The network has over 20 years of experience treating hormonal imbalance. BodyLogicMD has served over 100,000 women and men struggling from perimenopause, menopause, andropause (male menopause), thyroid dysfunction, adrenal fatigue and more.

Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) uses hormones that are molecularly identical to those produced in humans. Bioidentical hormones are derived from natural sources and are easily metabolized by the body. These hormones are customized by dose to match an individual's hormonal needs.

For more information about BodyLogicMD and personalized bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), visit https://www.bodylogicmd.com.

About BodyLogicMD

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, BodyLogicMD physician-owned practices make up a network of highly-trained practitioners specializing in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), integrative medicine and weight loss.

BodyLogicMD's medically-supervised treatment plans are for women and men suffering from hormonal imbalance and conditions of aging, such as menopause and andropause.

BodyLogicMD has 25 physical practice locations and serves 30 states via telemedicine. These states include: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

BodyLogicMD is a member of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) and requires all practitioners in the network to be trained and certified through the A4M Fellowship in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine.

BodyLogicMD partners with leading laboratories, compounding pharmacies, and nutraceutical producers to deliver the highest quality products and services to network practitioners and their patients.

CONTACT: Elijah Johnson, Marketing Director, [email protected], (877) 846- 9009

SOURCE BodyLogicMD