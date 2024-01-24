BodyLogicMD Expands Telemedicine Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) to New York and Wisconsin Hormone Patients

News provided by

BodyLogicMD

24 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

2023 Top 10 Hormone Provider Now Covers 30 States

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BodyLogicMD, a leading provider of bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), integrative medicine and weight loss treatment, announced it now offers telemedicine appointments to hormone patients in the entire states of New York and Wisconsin.

"BodyLogicMD practitioners are bioidentical hormone replacement therapy experts," Jennifer Landa, MD, BodyLogicMD Chief Medical Officer, said. "Our team has advanced training in BHRT and hormone health. Telemedicine offers hormone patients the convenience of being treated from virtually anywhere by one of our hormone experts. We are excited to help improve the quality of life for the women and men of New York and Wisconsin, as well as expand the BodyLogicMD national footprint to 30 states."

BodyLogicMD was named a top 10 hormone provider of 2023 by the magazine Healthcare Business Review. The network has over 20 years of experience treating hormonal imbalance. BodyLogicMD has served over 100,000 women and men struggling from perimenopause, menopause, andropause (male menopause), thyroid dysfunction, adrenal fatigue and more.

Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) uses hormones that are molecularly identical to those produced in humans. Bioidentical hormones are derived from natural sources and are easily metabolized by the body. These hormones are customized by dose to match an individual's hormonal needs. 

For more information about BodyLogicMD and personalized bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), visit https://www.bodylogicmd.com.

About BodyLogicMD

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, BodyLogicMD physician-owned practices make up a network of highly-trained practitioners specializing in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), integrative medicine and weight loss.

BodyLogicMD's medically-supervised treatment plans are for women and men suffering from hormonal imbalance and conditions of aging, such as menopause and andropause.

BodyLogicMD has 25 physical practice locations and serves 30 states via telemedicine. These states include: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

BodyLogicMD is a member of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) and requires all practitioners in the network to be trained and certified through the A4M Fellowship in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine.

BodyLogicMD partners with leading laboratories, compounding pharmacies, and nutraceutical producers to deliver the highest quality products and services to network practitioners and their patients.

CONTACT: Elijah Johnson, Marketing Director, [email protected], (877) 846- 9009

SOURCE BodyLogicMD

Also from this source

BodyLogicMD Recognized as Top 10 Hormone Replacement Therapy Provider of 2023

BodyLogicMD Recognized as Top 10 Hormone Replacement Therapy Provider of 2023

BodyLogicMD, a leading provider of bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), integrative medicine and weight loss treatment, announced its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.