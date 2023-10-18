BodyLogicMD Recognized as Top 10 Hormone Replacement Therapy Provider of 2023

News provided by

BodyLogicMD

18 Oct, 2023, 13:00 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BodyLogicMD, a leading provider of bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), integrative medicine and weight loss treatment, announced its inclusion in Healthcare Business Review's annual list of top 10 hormone therapy companies in the United States.  The 2023 list appears in the magazine's October issue.

"The solutions we offer are customized for each and every individual patient. We don't use a one-size-fits-all formula," Jennifer Landa, MD, BodyLogicMD Chief Medical Officer, said. "Most hormone practitioners are going it alone. At BodyLogicMD, we have our brain trust of the most highly-trained hormone therapy practitioners in the country.  We are a connected network of 40 hormone therapy providers across the nation that can collaborate together.  Access to these hormone experts is one of the biggest advantages for our patients."

The BodyLogicMD team has 20 years of experience addressing hormonal imbalance and has helped over 100,000 women and men address their struggles with perimenopause, menopause, andropause, thyroid dysfunction, adrenal fatigue and more. 

BodyLogicMD's 26 locations across the nation, telemedicine option and relentless focus on positive patient outcomes sets it apart from other hormone replacement therapy providers.

BodyLogicMD emphasizes patient education, patient empowerment and comprehensive patient support throughout the treatment journey.

For more information about BodyLogicMD and personalized bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) solutions, visit https://www.bodylogicmd.com.

For the BodyLogicMD article in Healthcare Business Review, visit  https://www.healthcarebusinessreview.com/bodylogicmd.

About BodyLogicMD
Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, BodyLogicMD physician-owned practices make up a network of highly-trained practitioners specializing in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), integrative medicine and weight loss.

BodyLogicMD's medically-supervised treatment plans are for women and men suffering from hormonal imbalance and conditions of aging, such as menopause and andropause.

BodyLogicMD serves many states with its 26 practice locations.  These states include: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia.

BodyLogicMD is a member of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) and requires all practitioners in the network to be trained and certified through the A4M Fellowship in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine.

BodyLogicMD partners with leading laboratories, compounding pharmacies, and nutraceutical producers to deliver the highest quality products and services to network practitioners and their patients.

CONTACT: Elijah Johnson, Marketing Director, [email protected], 877 846 9009

SOURCE BodyLogicMD

