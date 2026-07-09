BodyPark ATOM, the Most-Backed Kickstarter AI Fitness Companion, Is Now in Stock and Available for Purchase

Recognized with the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026, ATOM brings real-time movement recognition, workout feedback, post-training insights, and continuously updated AI workout support to independent fitness users.

HONG KONG, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BodyPark, a digital fitness technology company focused on AI-powered training experiences, today announced that BodyPark ATOM, its pocket-sized AI Fitness Companion, is now in stock and available for purchase following a successful Kickstarter campaign.

BodyPark ATOM, a pocket-sized AI fitness companion, combines a built-in display, wide-angle camera, and AI-powered movement recognition to support smarter independent training. BodyPark ATOM captures users' movements during strength training, using its wide-angle camera and AI recognition to provide tracking, real-time feedback, and post-workout insights.

ATOM first gained global attention on Kickstarter, where it attracted more than 2,600 early backers and raised over USD 650,000, making it one of the most-backed fitness projects on Kickstarter in recent years. This strong response reflected demand from fitness enthusiasts, technology adopters, and users looking for a smarter way to train independently. The product has also received international design recognition, including the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026, highlighting its compact hardware design, intuitive interaction, and AI-powered training experience.

Designed for users who train at home, in the gym, or while traveling, ATOM addresses a common challenge in independent workouts: users can often track that they exercised, but they may not know whether their movements were accurate, whether their reps were completed with quality, or how to improve over time.

By combining computer vision, AI movement recognition, and intelligent training analysis, ATOM can identify exercises, count repetitions, provide real-time voice guidance and form reminders, and generate post-workout training reports. Unlike traditional wearables that mainly track passive metrics such as steps, heart rate, or calories, ATOM is designed to observe the workout itself and provide feedback throughout the training process.

"ATOM was created for people who want to train independently, but not blindly," said Alex, spokesperson for BodyPark. "The response on Kickstarter showed us that users are looking for more than passive fitness tracking. They want real-time feedback, better movement awareness, and a clearer way to understand their progress."

Since its crowdfunding debut, BodyPark has continued to improve ATOM based on early user feedback and ongoing software updates. The company has focused on enhancing exercise recognition, rep counting, form feedback, training reports, and the overall user experience, positioning ATOM as an evolving AI training companion rather than a fixed-function fitness device.

Beyond workout sessions, ATOM also supports everyday wellness scenarios. Users can place ATOM on their desk for posture awareness during long periods of sitting, while its Pomodoro timer feature helps encourage focused work sessions and short movement breaks.

Compact and easy to set up, ATOM weighs approximately 155g and features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, a 160-degree wide-angle camera, adjustable tilt, built-in speaker, Bluetooth support, a magnetic base, tripod compatibility, and a physical privacy cover. Users can place it on the floor, mount it on a tripod, set it on a desk, or position it in different training, work, and wellness scenarios.

BodyPark ATOM is now available across the United States, European Union, and United Kingdom, with the standalone model priced at an MSRP of USD 249 / EUR 259 / GBP 229. To celebrate the launch, BodyPark is offering limited-time promotional pricing starting from USD 219 / EUR 239 / GBP 199. Additional kit options and accessories are available separately, with full regional pricing and package details on the official BodyPark website.

With its Kickstarter success, Red Dot Award recognition, continued product iteration, and current in-stock availability, ATOM is now positioned to bring AI-powered training support to a broader group of users seeking more confident, structured, and precise independent workouts.

About BodyPark

BodyPark is a digital fitness technology company focused on AI-powered training products and connected fitness experiences. The company develops intelligent fitness solutions that combine computer vision, motion analysis, coaching systems, and user-friendly hardware to help people train more effectively across home, gym, and professional fitness scenarios.

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Website: https://www.bodypark.fit/

SOURCE BodyPark