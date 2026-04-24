DOGTV Brings "The Real Reason for Pets" Campaign to Human Viewers

A national public awareness campaign — and its hero PSA — lands on the platform where pet lovers live

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) and DOGTV today announced that the Real Reason for Pets campaign public service announcement is now streaming on DOGTV's platform for human viewers, bringing the campaign's powerful message about the scientific health benefits of pets to one of the most passionate pet-loving audiences in the world.

The Real Reason for Pets and DOGTV

"Our viewers already understand what it means to prioritize their pet's wellbeing," said Beke Lubeach, CEO at DOGTV. "This campaign is a fabulous reminder of all the reasons we love and care for our pets; the love they give back keeps our hearts, minds and bodies healthy."

The Real Reason for Pets is a national public awareness campaign created by HABRI with support from the American Pet Products Association (APPA) and World Pet Association (WPA), built to improve lives through pet ownership. Grounded in scientific research across mental, physical and social health, the campaign draws on solid evidence that pets reduce stress, ease loneliness, lower blood pressure and support longer, healthier lives.

The hero PSA distills that science into an emotional, shareable story designed to move people from awareness to action. The PSA closes with a direct invitation for viewers to discover their own reason for pets — by welcoming one into their life.

"The purpose of this campaign is to both inspire those without pets to consider getting one, but also to remind pet owners about all the reasons they have a pet in their life – from the many documented health benefits of having a pet, to the joy, laughter and companionship pets provide," said Steve Feldman, President, HABRI. "HABRI is incredibly grateful for the partnership and support of DOGTV and looks forward to sharing the Real Reason message with its audience of devoted pet lovers."

DOGTV, long known as the world's first television network scientifically developed for dogs, has grown into a destination for the humans who love them. The decision to air the Real Reason for Pets PSA reflects the platform's expanding commitment to deepening the bond between pets and the people who care for them.

To learn more about the Real Reason for Pets campaign, access press materials or download the free toolkit, visit www.realreasonforpets.com.

About DOGTV

DOGTV is the leading global pet media brand dedicated to enriching dogs' lives and supporting the human–animal bond. Through science-backed programming, innovative advertising solutions and flexible subscription options, DOGTV delivers content for both dogs and the people who love them.

Learn more at DOGTV.com and Unleashed.dogtv.com and follow @DOGTV on social media.

About HABRI

HABRI is a not-for-profit organization that funds innovative scientific research to document the health benefits of companion animals; educates the public about human-animal bond research; and advocates for the beneficial role of companion animals in society. For more information, please visit http://www.habri.org.

CONTACT: Becca Thomas

614-633-5158

[email protected]

SOURCE Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI)