Boehringer Ingelheim and Connecticut Science Center Launch an Innovation Lab to Advance STEM Education Across Connecticut

Expanding access to science programming and inspiring the next generation of scientists in Connecticut

Innovation Lab ribbon cutting ceremony to take place at 10:30 a.m. ET on March 27, 2026, at the Connecticut Science Center

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Connecticut Science Center announced the launch of an Innovation Lab, presented by Boehringer, a dedicated learning center designed to expand STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education opportunities for students and families across Connecticut.

Located within the Connecticut Science Center, the Innovation Lab will feature a curriculum focused on career pathways in human health, biology, and pharmaceutical sciences. Through hands-on learning experiences, interactive workshops and career-focused programming, the space will demonstrate how scientific discovery translates into medicines that transform patient lives while connecting classroom science to real-world career applications.

"At Boehringer, we think in generations. Investing in STEM education means investing in the future generation of innovators, creators and scientists," said Jean‑Michel Boers, President and CEO, Boehringer Ingelheim USA. "Connecticut has been our home for decades, and we remain committed to strengthening the state's STEM ecosystem and the broader scientific community. By expanding access and creating hands‑on learning experiences with local educators and industry partners, we are opening pathways for students and helping them see how science can make a meaningful, real‑world impact. This work is essential to building a stronger, healthier, and more sustainable future."

"Connecticut's future depends on the curiosity and creativity of the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators," said Matt Fleury, President & CEO of the Connecticut Science Center. "Through the Innovation Lab, we're creating more opportunities for students to explore the science behind medicines and see how discoveries in the lab lead to impactful outcomes for patients and communities. This will expand access to STEM learning and help inspire young people across Connecticut to imagine themselves shaping the future of science."

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place tomorrow, on March 27, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. ET as part of the Connecticut Science Center's STEM Career Showcase, an event welcoming more than 500 middle and high school students from across the state. The program will include a keynote address from Connecticut Chief Workforce Officer, Kelli-Marie Vallieres, Ph.D., followed by the ribbon cutting ceremony featuring remarks from Carine Boustany, Ph.D., SVP, US research site head and global head of immunology and respiratory diseases research, Boehringer Ingelheim, and the Connecticut Science Center leadership. The event brings together educators, students, local officials and industry professionals to highlight STEM career pathways and workforce opportunities in Connecticut.

Connecticut is home to Boehringer's U.S. headquarters in Ridgefield, which also houses one of the company's leading R&D centers. With deep roots in the state, Boehringer has a longstanding commitment to supporting education, health, and community development initiatives across Connecticut.

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About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in Research and Development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. More than 53,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Discover more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/us.

About Connecticut Science Center

Located in downtown Hartford, the LEED Gold-certified Connecticut Science Center inspires curiosity, creativity, and a lifelong love of science through hands-on experiences for all ages. Home to more than 165 interactive exhibits, the Science Center explores topics including space, earth sciences, biology, the Connecticut River, alternative energy, and Connecticut's legacy of innovation.

Highlights include the state's only year-round butterfly habitat, a rooftop garden showcasing sustainable design and urban ecology, a dedicated children's gallery, five educational labs, a 200-seat laser projection theater, flexible event spaces, and a retail store. As a nonprofit organization, the Science Center advances science literacy and workforce development across Connecticut and New England through engaging programs for students, families, educators, and professionals. For more information, visit CTScienceCenter.org or call (860) SCIENCE.

Media Contact:

Jason Ginenthal

Associate Director, Media Relations

215.840.1107

[email protected]

Boehringer Ingelheim

900 Ridgebury Rd.

P.O. Box 368

Ridgefield, CT 06877

SOURCE Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.