Boehringer Ingelheim Expands Research and Development in Athens, Georgia

Grand Opening of State-of-the-Art Research and Development Facility

DULUTH, Ga., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim announced the grand opening of its newly expanded research and development facility in Athens, Georgia. As the largest animal health company in Georgia, this Boehringer state-of-the-art facility reflects the company's commitment to innovation and improving the health and well-being of animals.

With a capital investment of $66.1 million and 63 new jobs created, this expansion includes the addition of 63,000 square feet of administrative space and over 28,000 square feet of laboratory space in Athens-Clarke County. This expansion sets the stage for groundbreaking discoveries and serves as a beacon of creativity across all disease areas and modalities, shaping the future of animal health.

"Our new research and development facility in Athens marks a significant milestone in our dedication to animal health innovation," said Peter Ploeger, U.S. Animal Health Country Managing Director at Boehringer Ingelheim. "Each year, we invest nearly 12 percent of our sales into researching and developing products that will advance the health of animals, especially our pets, for generations to come."

Boehringer's expanded Athens facility represents the company's largest R&D site in the U.S. and its third largest globally. This sustainably focused facility houses the company's U.S. Global Innovation Hub. It is also Boehringer's largest pet vaccine production facility for the U.S. and a key manufacturing site for poultry and wildlife vaccines.

"Today's expansion represents opportunities to retain Georgia's well-educated, diverse talent," highlighted Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. "Boehringer Ingelheim's presence in Georgia strengthens the local economy and is particularly well-suited for our statewide ecosystem for life sciences, research, and innovation."

The decision to expand in Athens-Clarke County was influenced by multiple factors, including proximity to USDA's U.S. National Poultry Research Center and the University of Georgia, as well as a newly created partnership with Athens-Clarke County to support their Career Academy and initiate the biomanufacturing pathway. These community partnerships offer unique opportunities for strategic collaboration with talented individuals, supporting education and innovation in animal health.

"Georgia is the nation's leading poultry producer, and the collaboration between the Georgia Department of Agriculture, Boehringer Ingelheim, the University of Georgia, and USDA puts our state at the forefront of animal health and research in poultry disease," said Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper. "We're grateful to Boehringer Ingelheim for their commitment to our state and the Athens-Clarke County community, and we look forward to continuing to work together to ensure the health of our animals and the safety of Georgia's food supply."

"Boehringer Ingelheim's expansion is significant for Athens-Clarke County," expressed Mayor Kelly Girtz of Athens-Clarke County Unified Government. "Their commitment to sustainability and innovative solutions aligns perfectly with our city's core values. Creating local partnerships that promote eco-friendly practices and energy-efficient technologies positively impacts job growth and strengthens our community."

This expansion was made possible through collaboration with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Invest Athens, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and Georgia Power.

