Boehringer Ingelheim's Athens Site Achieves Carbon Neutral Operations, Advancing 2030 Commitments

Milestone Underlines Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

ATHENS, Ga., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim today announced that its Animal Health manufacturing and research and development site located in Athens, Georgia, along with its adjacent facility, has received Carbon Neutral Certification (Scope 1 and Scope 2*). This milestone marks significant progress towards the company's commitment of achieving carbon neutrality in our operations by 2030. With this certification, the Athens site joins other U.S. locations in Georgia, Missouri, and Connecticut, as well as global sites, including Sant Cugat (Spain), Paulínia (Brazil), and Shanghai (China), contributing to a worldwide total of 19 certified sites in 2025. This achievement underscores the company's commitment to environmental sustainability.

"Achieving carbon neutrality in our owned manufacturing operations marks a significant milestone in Boehringer Ingelheim's decarbonization strategy," said Andy Brehm, Executive Director, U.S. Site Operations – Athens at Boehringer Ingelheim. "This achievement reflects our ongoing efforts to reduce our environmental impact and build a stronger, more resilient business for the future."

To achieve this certification, Boehringer Ingelheim followed the carbon management hierarchy: avoid, reduce, replace, and only offset currently unavoidable emissions. In 2024, Boehringer's Athens site operations advanced their decarbonization through energy-efficiency upgrades, 100% renewable electricity sourcing, and offsetting unavoidable emissions through credible projects such as the Quebec Sustainable Community initiative, certified under the Verified Carbon Standard. In total, the site reduced and offset more than 20,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

An independent and globally recognized certification body, verified Athens' Scope 1 and 2 reductions using GHG Protocol methodology.

"Sustainability is a responsibility we embrace every day," said Eduardo Macedo, Head of U.S. Animal Health Sustainability at Boehringer Ingelheim. "This milestone reflects the concrete steps we're taking to reduce emissions and operate more responsibly across our value chain."

As part of the company's global Sustainable Development for Generations strategy, specifically the MORE GREEN pillar, U.S. sites are advancing decarbonization strategies through investments in innovative technologies, infrastructure upgrades which improve energy and operational efficiency, increased use of renewable energy, and credible offset projects. Highlights include:

St. Joseph, Missouri Powered primarily by wind energy through a long-term partnership.

Powered primarily by wind energy through a long-term partnership. Ridgefield, Connecticut: Certified carbon neutral in owned manufacturing operations and powered by renewable sources, including solar energy.

Certified carbon neutral in owned manufacturing operations and powered by renewable sources, including solar energy. Gainesville, Georgia : First U.S. site to be certified carbon neutral in owned manufacturing operations, with photovoltaic arrays installed and 100% renewable electricity sourcing.

First U.S. site to be certified carbon neutral in owned manufacturing operations, with photovoltaic arrays installed and 100% renewable electricity sourcing. Athens, Georgia : Committed to continuous energy efficiency awareness and practices, while sourcing 100% renewable electricity. The site also features its new R&D building which was designed with LEED-aligned sustainability elements.

Learn more about how Boehringer Ingelheim is advancing a sustainable future in the company's sustainability story hub, Imagine.

* Scope 1 and Scope 2 refer to categories defined by the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol, the global standard for measuring and managing emissions:

Scope 1: Direct emissions from owned or controlled sources (e.g., fuel combustion, company vehicles).

Scope 2: Indirect emissions from purchased energy (e.g., electricity, steam, heating, cooling).

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

About Boehringer Ingelheim - Animal Health business

Boehringer Ingelheim provides innovation for preventing and treating diseases in animals. The company offers a wide range of vaccines, parasite-control products, and medicines for pets, horses, and livestock to veterinarians, animal owners, farmers, and governments. As a leader in animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim values that the health of humans and animals is deeply connected and strives to make a difference for people, animals, and society. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/us/animal-health.

SOURCE Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc.