The Atlanta Braves and Boehringer Ingelheim Unveil 2026 "Dogout"

Honoring Veterinarians' Quiet Dedication and Extraordinary Impact on World Veterinary Day

DULUTH, Ga., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of World Veterinary Day on April 25, the Atlanta Braves and Boehringer Ingelheim today announced the return of The Dogout, a special in‑stadium celebration honoring veterinary professionals and their dogs. This season‑long tribute recognizes the profession's quiet, often under‑recognized dedication to providing year‑round care that supports pets and the people who love them.

Veterinary professionals play an essential role in promoting the wellbeing of animals through routine screenings, parasite awareness, and attentive care. The Dogout highlights a simple truth: pets rely on veterinary teams who bring skill, compassion, and commitment to the animals and families they support.

Through this collaboration, Boehringer Ingelheim extends the spirit of its global Going Beyond campaign to Braves Country, celebrating veterinary teams whose commitment contributes to healthier lives for animals and meaningful connections for the people who care for them.

"World Veterinary Day is a moment to recognize and thank veterinary professionals for the extraordinary dedication they bring to their work each day," said Fabio Paganini, DVM, President, U.S. Animal Health Commercial Business, Boehringer Ingelheim. "As a veterinarian myself, I've seen firsthand the compassion and commitment this profession requires. The dogs featured in The Dogout serve as a powerful reminder of the vital role veterinary teams play every day in supporting animals, the families who love them, and communities around the world."

2026 Dogout Honorees (View photos)

All Animals Veterinary Hospital, Dawsonville, Ga. Dr. James Holton with Dewey and Clyde

Dearborn Animal Hospital, Decatur, Ga. Dr. Anneke Lothridge with Duke

Heart & Soul Veterinary Care, Tucker, Ga. Dr. Del Anderson with Hepburn

Lavista Animal Hospital, Decatur, Ga. Dr. Clint Walton with Cabbage and Gravy

Midway Animal Hospital, Alpharetta, Ga. Dr. Charles Lobeckwith Lego

Paces Ferry Veterinary Hospital, Atlanta, Ga. Dr. Catherine Connerat with Charlie

Peach Paws Animal Hospital, Peachtree Corners, Ga. Luna

Pleasant Hill Animal Hospital, Duluth, Ga. Dr. Janell Jones with Puppy

Powers Ferry Animal Hospital, Atlanta, Ga. Dr. Scott Miller with Marzo

Treehouse Animal Hospital, Atlanta, Ga. Dr. Kerrwen Tanner with Kinsley Christy Pensinger with Sully

Tritt Animal Hospital, Marietta, Ga. Dr. Jenna King with Moose

Wieuca Animal Hospital, Atlanta, Ga. Dr. Lori Turner with Ellie Dr. Moir with Esther



"The Braves are honored to spotlight these exceptional veterinary professionals and the dogs who inspire their dedication," said Jim Allen, Atlanta Braves Senior Vice President, Corporate & Premium Partnerships. "The Dogout embodies a shared commitment to service, community impact, and the enduring relationship between pets and their caregivers."

Fans can join the celebration during Atlanta Braves Veterinary Night, sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim, on May 13, featuring a commemorative Michael Harris II and his dog, Cash, bobblehead. At the ballpark, guests are encouraged to pick up a postcard and write a message of appreciation to their veterinarian. Boehringer Ingelheim will also recognize the important work of the Ozzie Albies Foundation with an on‑field check presentation supporting local shelter animals.

Today and every day, we thank veterinary professionals for the difference they make — one pet, one family, one community at a time.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

About Boehringer Ingelheim - Animal Health business

Boehringer Ingelheim provides innovation for preventing and treating diseases in animals. The company offers a wide range of vaccines, parasite-control products, and medicines for pets, horses, and livestock to veterinarians, animal owners, farmers, and governments. As a leader in animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim values that the health of humans and animals is deeply connected and strives to make a difference for people, animals, and society. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/us/animal-health.

About the Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 21 division championships, six National League pennants, and two World Series titles. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on BravesVision, with streaming available on Braves.TV. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM)/93.7 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and X.com/braves.

Media Contact:

Jaclyn Allison

678-230-3817

[email protected]

SOURCE Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc.