Boeing and Air Cambodia Announce Airline's Largest Single-Aisle Order for up to 20 737 MAX Jets

SINGAPORE, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Air Cambodia today announced the airline's largest single-aisle order for up to 20 737 MAX airplanes in an agreement unveiled at the Singapore Airshow. This marks the Southeast Asian carrier's first purchase of fuel-efficient Boeing airplanes.

The airline finalized its firm order for 10 737-8 jets and opportunity for 10 more in December 2025. The order was previously unidentified on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website.

New Boeing customer, Air Cambodia, orders up to 20 737 MAX jets that will fly in the airline’s new livery.

With the 737 MAX, Air Cambodia will renew and grow its fleet as air travel serves an increasing role in connecting people and places throughout the region. The airline will leverage the 737-8's capabilities, efficiency and passenger comfort features for its expanding network of high-demand routes across Asia.

"The 737-8 gives Air Cambodia the ideal combination of range, capacity and fuel efficiency to support our next phase of growth," said Dr. David Zhan, CEO of Air Cambodia. "This investment – Air Cambodia's largest narrowbody purchase – will let us launch direct services to important markets across North and Southeast Asia, and offer competitively priced travel for passengers, while creating local jobs and training opportunities that strengthen our communities."

The 737-8, which can fly up to 178 passengers in a two-class configuration with a range up to 3,500 nautical miles (6,480 km), is well-suited to support the airline's growing regional network. Air Cambodia will benefit from the airplane's flexible capacity and lower operating costs due to a 20% reduction in fuel use and emissions compared to the airplanes it replaces.

"We are proud to welcome Air Cambodia as our newest 737 MAX customer and look forward to partnering with them to introduce the versatile and reliable 737-8 to the Kingdom of Cambodia," said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "We are committed to supporting the growth of aviation in Cambodia and throughout the region as Air Cambodia strengthens ties across Asia with these fuel-efficient airplanes."

Air Cambodia currently operates a fleet of six single-aisle and regional jets on domestic and international routes to Vietnam, India, Thailand, China, Japan and Hong Kong.

Boeing's Commercial Market Outlook forecasts Southeast Asian carriers will need nearly 5,000 new airplanes over the next twenty years, with single-aisle jets comprising more than 80% of deliveries.

About Air Cambodia

Air Cambodia is the national full-service carrier of Cambodia, established by the Royal Government and headquartered in Phnom Penh with primary hubs at Phnom Penh International Airport and a China office in Zhengzhou. Air Cambodia operates domestic and regional routes across Southeast Asia, China, India and Japan. IOSA-certified and a three-star Skytrax carrier, Air Cambodia is pursuing rapid growth through fleet modernization, and this order for 10 Boeing 737 MAX supports its expansion.

About Boeing

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

