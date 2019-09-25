Boeing and Air New Zealand Finalize Order for Eight 787-10 Dreamliner Jets

SEATTLE, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE:BA] and Air New Zealand today finalized an order for eight 787-10 Dreamliner airplanes valued at $2.7 billion at list prices. The carrier, recognized for its long-range flights and global network, will integrate the largest Dreamliner model into its world-class fleet of 787-9 and 777 airplanes from 2022 to strategically grow its business.

The airplane deal, announced in May as a commitment, includes options to increase the number of aircraft from eight up to 20, and substitution rights that allow a switch from the larger 787-10 to smaller 787-9s, or a combination of the two models for future fleet and network flexibility.

"This is an exciting decision for our business and our customers as we deliver on our commitment to grow our business sustainably. With the 787-10 offering around 15 percent more space for both customers and cargo than the 787-9, this investment creates the platform for our future strategic direction and opens up new opportunities to grow," said Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Christopher Luxon.

As the largest member of the passenger-pleasing and super-efficient Dreamliner family, the 787-10 is 224 feet long (68 meters) and can seat up to 330 passengers in a standard two-class configuration, about 40 more than the 787-9. Powered by a suite of new technologies and a revolutionary design, the 787-10 set a new benchmark for fuel efficiency and operating economics when it entered commercial service last year. The airplane allows operators to achieve 25 percent better fuel efficiency per seat compared to the previous airplanes in its class.

"Air New Zealand has made very strategic investments in advanced widebody aircraft to build on its status as a leading global carrier connecting the South Pacific with Asia and the Americas. We are very honored that Air New Zealand has selected to add the 787-10 and its unique capabilities to complement its long-haul fleet of 777 and 787-9 airplanes," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, The Boeing Company.

Air New Zealand was a global launch customer for the 787-9 and today operates 13 of the Dreamliner variant. With another 787-9 on the way and the 787-10 airplanes in the future, the airline's Dreamliner fleet is on track to grow to 22. The new Dreamliner aircraft will replace Air New Zealand's fleet of eight 777-200ERs. Air New Zealand's widebody fleet also includes seven 777-300ERs.

As part of its efforts to maintain an efficient and reliable fleet, Air New Zealand utilizes a number of Boeing Global Services solutions, including Airplane Health Management and Maintenance Performance Toolbox. These digital solutions provide maintenance data and decision support tools that enable aircraft maintenance teams to increase operational efficiency.

