Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines Announce Order for Nine 787 Dreamliners

East African airline will leverage more 787-9 jets to expand international network

Ethiopian also completes purchase of 11 more 737 MAX jets

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Ethiopian Airlines announced today Africa's largest carrier ordered nine 787 Dreamliner airplanes as demand for long-haul travel continues to rise. Ethiopian Airlines will leverage the 787-9 jets to grow its route network, which currently serves 145 international destinations.

The airline's latest 787 purchase follows its commitment for 11 737 MAX jets announced at the Dubai Airshow. Both orders were finalized in December 2025 and boosts Ethiopian Airlines' order book by a total of 20 fuel-efficient Boeing airplanes.

"We are pleased to confirm the order for nine Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft to further expand our existing fleet. This order underscores our continued commitment to enhancing our fleet with modern, fuel-efficient aircraft, thereby further strengthening our customer service," said Mesfin Tasew, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO. "We will continue to acquire more aircraft and adopt the latest technologies as part of our strategic vision to advance sustainable aviation."

Ethiopian Airlines operates Africa's largest 787 Dreamliner fleet, flying its 787-8 and 787-9 jets on intercontinental routes from Addis Ababa to high-demand destinations across Europe, Asia and North America as well as key intra-African routes spanning the world's second-largest continent.

"The 787 Dreamliner family has proven to be a game-changer for airlines around the world, and we are proud to support Ethiopian Airlines in their mission to connect Africa with the global community," said Anbessie Yitbarek, Boeing vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Africa. "Together, we look forward to shaping the future of air travel with advanced, efficient and comfortable airplanes to serve their passengers."

The capacity and efficiency of the 787 Dreamliner, which reduces fuel use and emissions by 25% compared to the airplanes it replaces, enables Ethiopian Airlines to transport passengers point-to-point across Africa while accommodating cargo in the belly of the airplane for high-demand trade lanes.

Since 2011, the 787 Dreamliner family has helped airlines open more than 520 new nonstop routes between city pairs that were never previously served and carried more than 1 billion passengers.

Ethiopian Airlines operates the largest Boeing airplane fleet in Africa and has the continent's largest backlog of 737 MAXs, 777X and 787 Dreamliner airplanes.

