Boeing and MSC Air Cargo Announce Order for 777-8 Freighters

All-Boeing freighter operator will add five 777-8 Freighters to its 777 Freighter fleet

MSC Air Cargo seeks to capitalize on resilient air cargo demand with newest generation widebody freighters

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and MSC Air Cargo today announced that the fast-growing air cargo operator has purchased five 777-8 Freighters.

The previously unidentified order is MSC Air Cargo's first for the 777-8 Freighter. The 777-8 Freighter will be the industry's most capable twin-engine freighter, incorporating advanced technologies as a member of the 777X family and customer-preferred features from the current generation 777 Freighter.

Boeing and MSC Air Cargo announced that the fast-growing air cargo operator has purchased five 777-8 Freighters. The previously unidentified order is MSC Air Cargo’s first for the 777-8 Freighter.

"With this order, we are investing in the long-term future of MSC Air Cargo and in the customers we serve," said Jannie Davel, CEO of MSC Air Cargo. "The 777-8 Freighter gives us the efficiency, range and capacity to serve our customers reliably for years to come, while advancing our commitment to more sustainable operations. It is the right aircraft for the next stage of our growth."

The 777-8 Freighter offers the highest payload and the lowest fuel use, emissions and operating cost per tonne of any large freighter. Widebody freighters fly approximately 75 percent of global air cargo capacity. The air freight sector is expected to play a crucial role in the decades ahead as e-commerce continues to grow.

"MSC Air Cargo is investing in its future with this order for large widebody freighter aircraft that will further enhance the capability and reach of its global air network," said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "The 777-8 Freighter will be the most efficient aircraft in its class and will connect MSC Air Cargo's hubs to key international markets."

Boeing has booked more than 80 orders for the 777-8 Freighter and MSC Air Cargo is the third Europe-based air cargo operator to order the airplane.

About MSC Air Cargo

MSC Air Cargo is a subsidiary of MSC Group, a global leader in transportation and logistics. Committed to delivering innovative and tailored airfreight solutions, MSC Air Cargo operates a modern fleet of Boeing 777-200 Freighters, serving key markets and destinations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. With a focus on customer satisfaction and operational excellence, MSC Air Cargo is dedicated to shaping the future of air cargo logistics. For more information, visit mscaircargo.com

About Boeing

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

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SOURCE Boeing