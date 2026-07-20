Boeing and Philippine Airlines Announce Commitment for up to 20 787 Dreamliner Jets

Philippines flag carrier will grow its regional network with the 787-10

Airline to place its largest ever widebody order to support fleet modernization

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Philippine Airlines today announced the flag carrier has committed to order up to 20 787 Dreamliner jets. Once finalized, the agreement for 15 787-10 airplanes, with opportunity to purchase five more, will support Philippine Airlines' fleet modernization and expansion plans.

Boeing and Philippine Airlines today announced at the Farnborough Airshow the flag carrier has committed to order up to 20 787 Dreamliner jets.

"This investment manifests our confidence in the future of Philippine Airlines and the continued growth of air travel. The Boeing 787-10 will strengthen our medium and long-haul fleet, allowing us to provide an even better travel experience for our customers while improving operational efficiency and supporting our long-term sustainability goals," said Lucio C. Tan III, president and chief operating officer of PAL Holdings, Inc. "As Asia's first and longest serving airline, we proudly celebrated our 85th anniversary earlier this year. An equally meaningful milestone that we celebrate this year is 80 years of partnership between Philippine Airlines and Boeing."

The 787-10 will complement PAL's fleet of 10 777 jets by expanding operational flexibility across the airline's medium- and long-haul route network. Delivering unmatched fuel efficiency with the lowest operating cost per seat of any widebody jet, the 787's composite design yields 25% less fuel use than the airplanes it typically replaces.

"Philippine Airlines' selection of the 787 Dreamliner marks an important step forward in our partnership, one that spans 80 years," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We're grateful for PAL's trust in Boeing, and our team looks forward to delivering advanced-technology airplanes that deepen connections across the Philippines, Asia and beyond."

As the largest variant of the 787 family, the 787-10 can fly 300-375 passengers up to 13,890 km (7,500 nautical miles), enabling PAL to meet rising travel demand. Passengers travel in enhanced comfort with the 787's design features, including the largest dimmable windows of any commercial jet, higher cabin humidity for less-dry air and technology that helps reduce turbulence for a smoother journey.

About Philippine Airlines

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is the Philippines' flag carrier and the country's only full-service network airline. Founded in 1941, PAL is Asia's first commercial airline and has played a vital role in connecting the Philippines to the world for over 85 years. PAL operates scheduled nonstop flights from its hubs in Manila and Cebu to 29 destinations across the Philippines and 40 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, and the Middle East. PAL is an APEX Four Star™ airline and was recognized by Cirium for achieving the highest on-time performance among Asia-Pacific carriers in 2025. In 2026, Philippine Airlines was officially invited to join the oneworld® Alliance.

About Boeing

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity. Boeing maintains an 80-year presence with the Philippines, learn more here.

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Amber Mizerak

Commercial Sales Communications, Southeast Asia & Oceania

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Boeing Media Relations

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SOURCE Boeing