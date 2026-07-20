Riyadh Air Commits to Purchase 28 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, Adds 787-10 to Future Fleet

Saudi carrier will exercise options for 28 787 Dreamliner jets from 2023 order and convert 20 options to largest 787 Dreamliner variant

Riyadh Air has taken delivery of six 787-9 jets and currently serves six cities

Agreement reaffirms Riyadh Air's plan to operate to over 100 global destinations by 2030, powered by a growing next-generation fleet

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riyadh Air, the new national carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Boeing [NYSE: BA] today announced that the airline is exercising options for 28 more 787 Dreamliner jets as part of its growth plan. The agreement to exercise most of the options from Riyadh Air's 2023 order also includes the conversion of 20 airplanes to the larger 787-10 variant.

Riyadh Air, the new national carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Boeing today announced that the airline is exercising options for 28 more 787 Dreamliner jets as part of its growth plan.

The announcement includes a previously unidentified purchase of 11 of the ultra-efficient widebody jets. Once the remaining 17 airplanes are finalized, Riyadh Air's firm order count will grow to 67 787 Dreamliners.

"The commitment to firm up an additional 28 787 Dreamliners and introduce the 787-10 marks another significant milestone in Riyadh Air's journey towards over 100 international destinations by 2030, a key part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 ambitions," said Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air. "Following the recent launch of full operations, guests have been hugely impressed with the Riyadh Air experience onboard our current fleet of six Boeing 787 jets. The addition of the 787-10 strengthens our ability to accommodate growing passenger and cargo demand while providing the operational flexibility required to support our ambitious network plans."

By operating the 787-9 and 787-10, Riyadh Air will benefit from fleet commonality, including shared flight deck systems, maintenance procedures and pilot training, helping deliver operational efficiencies while ensuring a consistent, premium guest experience across its network.

The 787 Dreamliner family features the largest windows of any commercial airplane, higher cabin humidity, lower cabin altitude pressurization and advanced turbulence-sensing technology, all designed to enhance passenger comfort.

"We are delighted to see Riyadh Air flying their new 787 airplanes in commercial service and we are deeply honored they are placing orders for additional 787 Dreamliner aircraft to support their future," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The 787-10 will be a great complement to Riyadh Air's growing fleet and advance the airline's mission to be a world-class airline that delivers an exceptional passenger experience."

The addition of the 787-10 reflects Riyadh Air's commitment to operating one of the world's most modern, efficient and sustainable fleets. As the largest member of the 787 Dreamliner family, the 787-10 will boost Riyadh Air's capacity with 50 more seats than the 787-9, while reducing fuel use and emissions by 25% compared to the airplanes it replaces.

The expanded Boeing fleet will help Riyadh Air grow its network and add the capacity needed to ensure Riyadh, a G20 capital city, is fully connected to 100 global destinations realizing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

As a wholly owned company of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Riyadh Air acts as a key catalyst for Saudi Arabia's economic diversification strategy. By expanding its global reach, the airline expects to generate over 200,000 direct and indirect jobs and contribute over $20 billion (SAR 75 billion) to non-oil GDP growth by 2030.

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air, a wholly owned PIF company, is redefining global travel as a full-service global carrier based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Since its launch in March 2023, Riyadh Air has committed to building a modern, efficient fleet and embracing careful sustainability practices, focusing on responsible operations and thoughtful innovation throughout every journey. Each aircraft features advanced cabin interiors, next-generation digital inflight entertainment, and seamless connectivity, ensuring every guest enjoys a memorable experience. By 2030, Riyadh Air aims to connect guests to over 100 destinations worldwide, with authentic Saudi hospitality at the heart of every flight.

Discover more: riyadhair.com

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SOURCE Boeing