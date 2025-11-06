Boeing and Somon Air Announce Commitment for Up to 14 Airplanes

787 Dreamliner purchase will open new intercontinental routes from Tajikistan

Airline looks to 737 MAX jets to grow, modernize all-737 fleet

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Somon Air today announced Tajikistan's national air carrier has committed to place its largest-ever order, selecting up to 14 fuel-efficient 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX airplanes.

Somon Air currently operates six Next-Generation 737 airplanes from Tajikistan to 25 destinations across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. With today's agreement, the airline will place its first-ever widebody order for up to four 787-9 jets to enable international network expansion and up to 10 737-8 single-aisle jets, to modernize its all-737 fleet.

"We are pleased to announce our commitment to expand our fleet with Boeing's state-of-the-art 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX airplanes," said Abdulkosim Valiev, CEO of Somon Air. "This significant investment not only marks our first widebody order but also reinforces our dedication to providing exceptional service and comfort to our passengers. With flexibility built into this commitment, Somon Air can adjust its fleet further based on market demand."

Somon Air will launch new intercontinental routes from Dushanbe, Tajikistan with the 787-9, offering superior comfort to its passengers. The 737‑8 will form the foundation of the carrier's short and medium‑haul network. Together, these airplanes deliver a 20–25 % fuel-use improvement compared to the airplanes they replace, enabling lower per-seat and maintenance costs.

The agreement was signed during the C5+1 Summit as the U.S. marks the 10th anniversary of the diplomatic platform. When finalized and posted to Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website, the order will support more than 11,000 jobs across the U.S.

"Somon Air's continued choice of Boeing as its strategic partner underscores their preference for Boeing jets to grow their route network," said Paul Righi, Boeing vice president of Sales and Marketing for Eurasia and India. "The versatility of the 787-9 and 737-8, combined with their outstanding performance, range, and operating economics, provide Somon Air with the essential tools needed to scale its operations effectively."

The 787 Dreamliner family has opened more than 520 new nonstop routes never previously served and carried more than 1 billion passengers worldwide since its commercial introduction in 2011.

Somon Air is the national airline of the Republic of Tajikistan, established in 2008. Based at Dushanbe International Airport, the airline operates regular passenger and charter flights to destinations across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Its fleet consists entirely of modern Boeing 737 aircraft. Somon Air is committed to maintaining the highest standards of flight safety, service quality, and innovations.

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

